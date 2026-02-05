BJP-led Delhi govt to mark first anniversary, launch multiple projects

Similar department-wise reports were released when the administration completed 100 days in office on May 31 last year. “It’s an opportunity to showcase what has been delivered and to set the tone for the year ahead,” a government official said.

The events are expected to conclude with the presentation of a report card or “achievement card” on February 20, highlighting the government’s work over the past year.

As the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government in Delhi completes its first year in office, the Capital is gearing up for a fortnight of project launches and policy announcements beginning February 8 – the day the 2025 assembly election results were declared – and culminating on February 20, the anniversary of the government’s formation, officials aware of the plans said on Wednesday.

According to officials, the calendar of initiatives aims to blend mobility, tourism, digital infrastructure and citizen services. Chief minister Rekha Gupta is expected to preside over several flagship unveilings that, they said, reflect the government’s focus on visible, on-ground delivery under its “Viksit Delhi” tagline, which was outlined in the state budget presented on March 25, 2025.

Another official, who also requested anonymity, said Union home minister Amit Shah may attend one of the major events – either at the start of the fortnight when celebrations begin, or on February 20 itself.

A key highlight of the anniversary period is likely to be the ceremonial flagging off of 500 electric buses on the opening day of the celebrations.

The move forms part of Delhi’s broader push to electrify its public transport system, which already includes more than 3,500 electric buses operating across the city.

“We are focusing on projects that will make day-to-day life easier for residents and improve connectivity. This bus expansion is a key element of our green mobility roadmap,” the official cited above said, requesting anonymity.

Among other initiatives, the government is expected to announce the launch of a recreational cruise service on the Yamuna – a long-pending tourism project. The hour-long service will operate between Sonia Vihar and Jagatpur and is expected to offer panoramic views of the riverfront, officials said.

Another major rollout planned during the fortnight is the implementation of a National Common Mobility Card (NCMC)-based unified ticketing system across Delhi’s buses and Metro network. Branded locally as “Saheli” smart cards, the system will allow commuters to use a single stored-value card across multiple modes of transport. Officials said the cards will be issued in separate categories for women and general commuters.

Additional announcements expected during the anniversary period include the launch of evening tourism bus services connecting landmarks such as Bharat Mandapam and the National War Memorial. The schedule also includes the inauguration of over 100 new Aayushman Aarogya Mandir health centres and the rollout of smart classrooms in government schools, officials said.

The BJP returned to power in Delhi after 27 years with a decisive victory in the February 2025 assembly elections, winning 48 of the 70 seats and unseating the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party, which had governed the Capital since 2015.