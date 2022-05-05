Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / 'BJP-RSS planning to...': Rajasthan CM Gehlot's big charge on clashes in state
india news

'BJP-RSS planning to...': Rajasthan CM Gehlot's big charge on clashes in state

On Monday, the chief minister said that what happened in Karauli was “an experiment by the BJP”, which “has been done in seven states on Ram Navami”.
Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot (File Photo)
Updated on May 05, 2022 01:36 PM IST
Written by Manjiri Sachin Chitre | Edited by Aryan Prakash

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh over the incidents of violence in the state.

Accusing the BJP and Sangh Parivar of setting an agenda, the chief minister alleged that the duo was planning to incite riots in Karauli, Ramgarh and Jodhpur.

“The RSS and BJP are setting an agenda. They were planning to incite riots in Karauli, Jodhpur, and Ramgarh. We took timely action and due to that, only small incidents occurred. However, we have arrested the culprits and we will not spare anyone. We will not allow violence in the state,” ANI quoted the chief minister.

Demanding for a committee to be formed to probe the incidents, Gehlot further said, “Riots happened in seven states and bulldozer was used. If Amit Shah has courage then a committee should be formed to probe all this.”

Earlier, Gehlot had hit out at the BJP for the violence in the state. On Monday, the chief minister said that what happened in Karauli was “an experiment by the BJP”, which “has been done in seven states on Ram Navami”.

Massive violence broke out in Rajasthan's Karauli district on April 2, after some miscreants pelted stones at a rally taken out to celebrate the Hindu New Year. Several vehicles and shops were set afire in the communal clash. Reportedly, houses of more than 80 people were burnt in the violence, and at least 35 people were left injured. A similar incident was reported in Ramgarh.

Meanwhile, tensions gripped Gehlot's hometown Jodhpur hours before Eid on Tuesday as communal violence broke out in the Jalori area. Several people including four cops were injured after stone pelting between two groups. The curfew imposed in the area following the incidents of violence has been extended till May 6. Along with this, internet services remain suspended in the district.

(With inputs from ANI)

