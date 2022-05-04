Jodhpur clashes: BJP hits out at Gehlot, accuses him of ‘appeasement politics’

BJP leader Rajyavardhan Rathore on Tuesday hit out at Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot over the Jodhpur clashes accusing him of doing “appeasement politics” and “adopting double standards.”

“The law and order situation in Rajasthan is very bad. A dirty appeasement politics is being done there. The chief minister holds the home department portfolio - which means that the police administration directly comes under his control. Despite this, such appeasement is happening,” BJP leader Rajyavardhan Rathore told news agency ANI.

Drawing parallels to the violence in Karauli, he added that “There was previous information about it, but no steps were taken to prevent it. Gehlot said Jai Shri Ram slogan was raised and a DJ was played - however, SHO's report mentions that a peaceful Rath Yatra was going on. So this is appeasement politics."

He further alleged that chief minister Ashok Gehlot had adopted double standards." “Section 144 was imposed. Ram Darbar was demolished. Rajasthan government issued a separate order that there will be no power cut inside the Muslim-dominated area. At that time, Ram Navami was also going on. Why did you adopt this double standard?”

Communal tensions broke out in the Jalori Gate area of Jodhpur - also the hometown of Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot, as the state prepared to celebrate Eid and Akshaya Tritiya. Several people were injured in the violence including four cops after stones were thrown and two groups were locked in a fight.

The authorities imposed a curfew in parts of the city to bring the situation under control. Mobile internet services were also suspended to check the spread of rumors.

Shortly after clashes were reported, chief minister Ashok Gehlot said the incident was “unfortunate” in a late-night tweet.

“It is unfortunate that tension has been triggered due to the clash between two groups at Jalori Gate, Jodhpur. The administration has been instructed to maintain peace and order at all costs,” the chief minister wrote in Hindi.

In another tweet, he appealed to respect the “tradition of love and brotherhood of Jodhpur.”

“Respecting the tradition of love and brotherhood of Jodhpur, Marwar, I make a touching appeal to all to maintain peace and cooperate in creating law and order," he wrote.

(With inputs from ANI)

