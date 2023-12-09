BJP's Amit Malviya attacks Congress over IT raids at Dhiraj Sahu's company premises: ‘Corruption Ki Dukaan’

In-charge of Bharatiya Janata Party's National Information & Technology Dept Amit Malviya on Saturday hit out at the Congress party and its leader Rahul Gandhi over income tax raids at its MP Dhiraj Sahu's premises in Jharkhand, Bengal and Odisha. Taking to X, Amit Malviya wrote, “Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra was actually a journey to connect the thieves of India. Congress is #CorruptionKiDukan (the hub of corruption). Nearly ₹300 crore recovered from the premises of Congress Rajya Sabha MP Dheeraj Sahu in Jharkhand is a living proof of this.”

Image shared by BJP's Amit Malviya on X.

"Today is International Corruption Day and today is also the birthday of the owner of #CorruptionKiDukan. This is just a coincidence!" he wrote in another post.

Amit Malviya's post came a few hours after the Income Tax (I-T) Department in its raids recovered an amount of ₹300 crore from the premises of an Odisha-based liquor distillery group linked to Congress MP Dhiraj Sahu. While Dhiraj’s son Ritesh Sahu is the managing director, his elder brother Uday Shanker Prasad is the chairman of the company that manufactures extra-neutral alcohol.

Other BJP leaders and Union ministers also hit out at Sahu and the Congress party over the raids. Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan said, "Congress has to answer when one of its MPs has been raided They need to tell who does this black money belong to? This is a worrisome matter."

Meanwhile, BJP leader and Union minister Anurag Thakur said, “The biggest question is why does Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi always speak against demonetisation… wherever there is Congress, there is corruption… that is why, the Congress keeps questioning the Enforcement Directorate and Central Bureau of Investigation.”

The raids began in Odisha, Jharkhand, and West Bengal on Wednesday. Officials said Boudh Distillery Private Limited is also a partnership firm of Baldeo Sahu & Group of Companies that is accused of tax evasion.

(With inputs from agencies)