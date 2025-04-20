BJP's Amit Malviya demands Mamata Banerjee's resignation over Murshidabad violence

Demanding the resignation of West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee for the alleged failure of her administration to prevent the Murshidabad violence, senior BJP leader Amit Malviya on Sunday came down heavily on the TMC supremo for accusing the BJP and the RSS of having initiated a “vicious false campaign” in the state. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addresses a press conference in Kolkata on Thursday.(HT File)

Malviya in a post on X asserted that while the CM went on claiming that the Murshidabad violence was orchestrated by outside elements, the state police force's version about the riots in parts of the district on April 11-12 ran contrary to her claims.

In an open letter made public on Saturday night, the chief minister urged people to maintain peace and alleged "these forces" (BJP and RSS) were using the backdrop of an unfortunate incident that happened on provocation to play divisive politics."

"BJP and its allies have suddenly become very aggressive in West Bengal. These allies include RSS. I have not taken the RSS's name earlier, but I am being forced now to identify them. Together, they all have initiated a vicious false campaign in the state," she had alleged in the open letter.

In a sharp rebuttal to Banerjee's claim, Malviya, the co-incharge of BJP West Bengal, in the post on X said, "Using her official letterhead as the Chief Minister of West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee—who is expected to serve all citizens impartially—is instead blaming the principal opposition party and a non-political organisation for her administration's failures. This, despite her own police force debunking her narrative that the anti-Hindu violence in Murshidabad was incited by external elements."

"A phrase she has recently taken to repeating is: 'I hadn't named them before, but I am doing so now.' Ironically, she used the same line just days ago to target Union Home Minister Amit Shah—someone she has previously accused without evidence or restraint. Her allegations against the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh follow a similar pattern: frequent, unsubstantiated, and politically motivated," the BJP IT cell chief said.

Referring to the Khagragarh blast years back during the tenure of Banerjee, the BJP leader said, "A striking example of this deflective strategy was during the Khagragarh terror blast involving Jamaat operatives, where the explosion occurred in a house rented by a TMC leader."

"Without a shred of evidence, Mamata Banerjee hastily blamed the RSS to shield her vote bank. It seems that whenever her political standing is under threat, she resorts to targeting the Hindu community," he said.

Accusing the CM of losing credibility, Malviya said, "This raises a serious question of credibility and impartiality: As both the Chief Minister and Home minister of the state—who directly oversees the CID—how can Mamata Banerjee be expected to ensure an unbiased investigation into the Murshidabad violence, especially when a Special Investigation Team (SIT) comprising top state officials has been formed under her own government?"

"West Bengal police were already aware of the rallies. Why, then, were they not stopped in advance? Did mobs, weapons, and stones materialize out of thin air?," the BJP leader asked.

"It is evident that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has repeatedly misled the public. Accountability is long overdue—Mamata Banerjee must step down," he added.

Naming BJP and RSS in her open letter on Saturday night, Banerjee said "These forces are using the backdrop of an unfortunate incident that happened on provocation. They are using the backdrop to play divisive politics. They are planning to play the 'divide and rule' game. This is sinister."

"They had originally planned to use the Ram Navami day for playing with fire, but the Ram Navami celebrations in West Bengal have been most peaceful. Then they tried to use some subsequent matters relating to the agitations against the Waqf (Amendment) Act," she alleged.

Three people were killed, several others injured, and numerous properties were vandalised during protests over the Waqf (Amendment) Act in Murshidabad district.