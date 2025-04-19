BJP, police face off in Bengal's Dakshin Dinajpur over Murshidabad violence

Tensions flared once again in West Bengal's Dakshin Dinajpur on Saturday as BJP supporters, led by Union minister Sukanta Majumdar, clashed with the police during a protest over the recent Murshidabad violence, officials said. West Bengal BJP President and Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar, along with victims of Murshidabad violence, during a sit-in protest outside Bhawani Bhawan on April 16.(ANI)

According to the police, “mild force” was used when protesters attempted to storm the Block Development Officer (BDO) office, though the situation is now under control.

However, BJP leader Majumdar, who also serves as the president of the party's West Bengal unit, claimed the clash was triggered by an unprovoked lathi charge on BJP supporters by the police.

BJP on Dakshin Dinajpur clashes

According to BJP's Sukanta Majumdar, Bharatiya Janata Party workers under his leadership carried out a gherao at the BDO office in Balurghat, but when the police stopped them, a clash broke out.

The demonstration, which was meant to condemn the alleged inaction over violence targeting Hindus in Murshidabad, turned chaotic when police tried to stop the crowd, resulting in a scuffle, the BJP MP said.

Majumdar alleged that the police action against the BJP's protest showed the undemocratic face of the Mamata Banerjee government.

“The state police cannot stop rioters. It says it is outnumbered when it faces a mob of miscreants and hooligans. But it crushes the democratic protest of the BJP against atrocities by thugs and rioters,” said Balurghat MP Majumdar.

Meanwhile, the TMC accused the BJP of attempting polarisation by fomenting trouble.

"While the state government is doing everything possible to instil confidence among the people, the BJP is trying to escalate the situation for electoral gains. They don't want Bengal to remain peaceful, they don't want amity and peace to prevail among different communities," TMC leader Kunal Ghosh alleged.

West Bengal BJP chief on Murshidabad violence

BJP West Bengal chief Sukanta Majumdar, the Mos for Education, demanded that all those behind the violence in Murshidabad be arrested, and confidence-building measures be taken up by the administration to make the displaced people feel secure.

Earlier, Majumdar claimed the call for the riots in Murshidabad was made from the loudspeaker of a mosque.

"The provocative statement made by Tawha Siddique is very shameful. This mentality is increasing with their percentage increase and change in demographics. This mentality is because they are being sheltered by Mamata Banerjee's government. According to the victims, the call for riots was given from the loudspeaker of the Masjid," he told ANI.

Three people died in the violence earlier this month, which took place amid the agitation against the Waqf Amendment Act.