Bengal governor's ‘bizarre, barbaric’ reaction after meeting Murshidabad violence victims

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose interacts with people affected by the recent communal violence in Murshidabad district on, Saturday, (PTI)

The bodies of the two – identified as Harogobindo Das and Chandan Das – were found in their house in Jafrabad locality in Shamsherganj with multiple stab wounds.

"I will look into your requests. There are three to four suggestions. They have asked for BSF postings in the locality. I will take up the matter with the appropriate authorities. Some proactive action will definitely be taken. I have also shared with them the 'Peace Room' number (Raj Bhavan helpline)," CV Ananda Bose told reporters after visiting their residence.

Inconsolable family members of the deceased were seen falling to the governor’s feet, pleading for justice.

Later, after speaking to locals in Dhulian Bazar area, Bose said, "I have asked them (the victims) to feel free to talk to me. They want justice, and they will get justice," he asserted.

Bose is also scheduled to visit other strife-torn places in Dhulian, Suti and Jangipur in the district.

In an interview with India Today, the Bengal governor said his visit to the district came after he got contradictory reports of what actually transpired on the ground.

"My assessment has to be verified by me only. I had contradictory reports. Hence, I came (to Murshidabad). What I saw was bizarre. It was barbaric. Ugly instincts of degeneration human behaviour," India Today quoted Bose as saying.

"Violence used to happen during elections, but now it is becoming frequent. A section is trying to establish force on another. It is the worst form of jingoism. People have lost faith in the system," he added.

Meanwhile, a section of villagers staged a demonstration, putting up road blockades at Betbona in Jafrabad, demanding that the governor, whose convoy had left the place, return and listen to them.

An official told news agency PTI that Bose subsequently returned to Betbona, held a discussion with the villagers, and pacified them.

At least three people, including the father and son, died and over 274 have been arrested in connection with violence over the anti-Waqf (Amendment) Act protests that engulfed these Muslim-majority areas from April 8-12.

Before starting his journey for Shamsherganj, Bose spoke to members of some affected families at a guest house in Farakka, the official said.

On Friday, despite chief minister Mamata Banerjee's request to postpone his visit, Bose had visited Malda and met people who have taken shelter in a temporary refugee camp after fleeing the violence-hit areas of Murshidabad district.

He assured them that "proactive action" would be taken to address their grievances.

(With inputs from PTI)