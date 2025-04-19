‘Dragged out, butchered…’: What NCW member said about Murshidabad violence

National Commission for Women member Archana Majumdar on Saturday termed the violence in Murshidabad as horrific and unacceptable and urged the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government to take responsibility for the incident. National Commission for Women (NCW) Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar meets the families affected by the Murshidabad violence at a shelter home in Malda on Friday. ((ANI Photo))

Speaking to mediapersons, Majumdar said, "Some woman lost their husband, some lost their son. People were dragged out of their homes and butchered. This is horrific. I don't know if such incidents have ever happened in West Bengal. We have seen all of this for the first time. This is unacceptable. The government must take responsibility for this."

Earlier today, a delegation of the National Commission of Women, led by its Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar, visited the violence-affected Murshidabad area and said it will submit its report to the Centre.

Speaking to mediapersons, Rahatkar said the commission will put forth the demands of the people before the government.

"The suffering these people are going through is inhuman. We will put their demands in front of the government," Rahatkar said.

Rahatkar is part of the probe committee constituted by the NCW, which is on a three-day visit to affected areas in West Bengal, including Malda and Murshidabad. The NCW chairperson said that her visit aims to boost the morale of women who have been left traumatised by the communal unrest.

The violence broke out on April 11 in the Muslim-dominated Murshidabad district during a protest over the Waqf (Amendment) Act, resulting in the deaths of two people, injuries to several others, and widespread property damage.

The protests swept across Malda, Murshidabad, South 24 Parganas, and Hooghly districts, leading to arson, stone-pelting, and road blockades. Several families have been displaced, with many migrating to Jharkhand's Pakur district, while others have taken refuge in relief camps set up in Malda.