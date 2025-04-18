Menu Explore
Bengal Governor meets Murshidabad violence victims in Malda, assures ‘proactive action’

ByHT News Desk
Apr 18, 2025 10:31 PM IST

Governor CV Anand Bose visited Malda and listened to the grievances of the men, women and children who were displaced by the Murshidabad violence.

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose visited Malda on Friday and met with people who had fled Murshidabad district following violent protests over the Waqf law, according to news agency PTI.

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose meets the families affected by the Murshidabad violence at a shelter home, in Malda.(Saikat Paul/ANI)
West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose meets the families affected by the Murshidabad violence at a shelter home, in Malda.(Saikat Paul/ANI)

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee had urged the Governor to postpone his visit; however, Bose said he wanted to verify reports from the ground and visit hospitals, homes, and relief camps in the district.

Also Read: 'BSF paid rioters': Mamata Banerjee blames BJP for Murshidabad violence

“The central forces and state police are working together and the situation will soon return to normal. I will send my recommendations after the visit,” he said before his visit.

The West Bengal governor met women, men, and children who had taken shelter at a refugee camp located at the Parlalpur High School in Baishnabnagar.

Also Read: Yusuf Pathan's absence after Murshidabad violence draws ire from within Trinamool: 'Can't say it’s not my area'

He assured the aggrieved people that he would take “proactive action” to address the situation.

"I met the family members who are in the camp here. I listened to their grievances and understood their feelings. They have briefed me in detail and also told me what they wanted. There will certainly be some proactive action taken," Bose said after the meeting.

Also Read: India slams Bangladesh for Murshidabad violence remark: ‘Protect rights of own minorities’

Bose may also visit the site of the riots in Murshidabad on Saturday, reported PTI, citing sources at the Raj Bhavan.

Murshidabad violence

On April 11 and 12, protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act devolved into riots, that caused several people to flee to the adjoining district Malda to take refuge.

After being accused of inaction, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee announced that a special investigation team (SIT) had been formed to probe the violence.

She also said that she would rebuild the houses of the victims, who were impacted by riots. While the situation in th district has returned to normal, a large contingent of police personnel and central paramilitary forces have been deployed in the region to maintain peace.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Karnataka 2nd PUC Results Live at Hindustan Times.
