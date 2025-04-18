Bengal Governor meets Murshidabad violence victims in Malda, assures ‘proactive action’

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose visited Malda on Friday and met with people who had fled Murshidabad district following violent protests over the Waqf law, according to news agency PTI. West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose meets the families affected by the Murshidabad violence at a shelter home, in Malda.(Saikat Paul/ANI)

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee had urged the Governor to postpone his visit; however, Bose said he wanted to verify reports from the ground and visit hospitals, homes, and relief camps in the district.

“The central forces and state police are working together and the situation will soon return to normal. I will send my recommendations after the visit,” he said before his visit.

The West Bengal governor met women, men, and children who had taken shelter at a refugee camp located at the Parlalpur High School in Baishnabnagar.

He assured the aggrieved people that he would take “proactive action” to address the situation.

"I met the family members who are in the camp here. I listened to their grievances and understood their feelings. They have briefed me in detail and also told me what they wanted. There will certainly be some proactive action taken," Bose said after the meeting.

Bose may also visit the site of the riots in Murshidabad on Saturday, reported PTI, citing sources at the Raj Bhavan.

Murshidabad violence

On April 11 and 12, protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act devolved into riots, that caused several people to flee to the adjoining district Malda to take refuge.

After being accused of inaction, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee announced that a special investigation team (SIT) had been formed to probe the violence.

She also said that she would rebuild the houses of the victims, who were impacted by riots. While the situation in th district has returned to normal, a large contingent of police personnel and central paramilitary forces have been deployed in the region to maintain peace.