'BSF paid rioters': Mamata Banerjee blames BJP for Murshidabad violence

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday made an explosive allegation claiming that the recent communal violence in Murshidabad over the Waqf Amendment Act was “pre-planned” and fuelled by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), some central agencies, as well as elements within the Border Security Forces. Mamata Banerjee also urged united resistance against the recently enacted Waqf Amendment Act.(PTI)

Addressing a meeting with Muslim religious leaders in Kolkata, Banerjee accused the BJP of orchestrating tensions by allowing cross-border infiltration from Bangladesh ahead of the unrest in parts of West Bengal.

"I came across news claiming the role of elements from across the border in the Murshidabad unrest. Is it not the role of the BSF to guard the border? The BSF is under the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). The state government does not guard the international border. The Central government can't evade responsibility. I will find out who the BSF had financed in the border areas by paying money to local youths to pelt stones during the violence," the CM said.

"Why were BJP goons from outside allowed to come and create chaos before fleeing the scene? Accountability must be fixed. They want to polarise and divide Hindus and Muslims. They want their Jumla government. Don't divide the country, unite it instead," she added.

Banerjee, a staunch critic of the new legislation, also urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi not to implement the "atrocious" Waqf (Amendment) Act, warning that it would divide the country.

Mamata, also the Trinamool Congress supremo, requested PM Modi to rein in Union home minister Amit Shah, whom she accused of "harming the nation most for his political agenda".

"I would request the Prime Minister to keep a check on Amit Shah. He is harming the country the most to serve his political interests. Why is he (Amit Shah) in such a hurry? He will never become the Prime Minister, and what will he do once Modi-ji leaves? The PM must see how his home minister is misusing central agencies. PM Modi-ji must control him," Banerjee said.

Mamata's call for opposition unity against the Waqf Act

Appealing to the broader opposition coalition, the INDIA bloc, Banerjee urged united resistance against the recently enacted Waqf Amendment Act.

"I appeal to the INDIA alliance through you. Let's unite and fight this together with courage. This isn't just a personal issue; it will impact everyone. Today, they are targeting one group. Tomorrow, it could be another. After this, they are even talking about bringing in a Uniform Civil Code," she said.