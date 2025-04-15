'Mamata Banerjee calls rioters messengers of peace': Yogi Adityanath's attack over Murshidabad violence

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, questioning "her silence" on the violence in her state over the Waqf Act. Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath criticised Mamata Banerjee for not take strict action against rioters in Murshidabad(PTI FILE )

“Bengal is burning. The chief minister of the state is silent. She calls rioters 'messengers of peace'. But those who understand only force won't listen to words,” he was quoted by ANI as saying.

“In the name of secularism, they have given complete freedom to rioters to create unrest. The entire Murshidabad has been on fire for the last week, yet the government remains silent. Such anarchy must be brought under control,” he added.

Also Read: ‘Hindus killed…violence instigated’: What Yogi Adityanath said on Murshidabad clashes

Yogi Adityanath also criticised the Congress and the Samajwadi Party over their silence on the issue.

"I thank the judiciary there for deploying central forces to ensure the safety of the minority Hindus in the area. The Congress is silent on the riots in Murshidabad. The Samajwadi Party is also quiet," he said.

Also Read: After Murshidabad, violence erupts in Bengal's South 24 Parganas over Waqf Amendment Act

Murshidabad violence

Three people were killed in the violence that erupted in the Murshidabad district of West Bengal last week after protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act intensified.

Also Read: Is the situation in Murshidabad still tense? What BSF, Governor said on violence

Several people fled the district and crossed the river to the adjoining district of Malda, seeking protection and shelter. Visuals from Murshidabad showed houses, shops and other property being burned down by large crowds.

Clashes also erupted in South 24 Parganas' Bhangar on Monday, following a rally against the Waqf law.

Central forces have been deployed to control the violence, following an order from the Calcutta high court. The West Bengal police have also arrested 150 individuals for the riots.

The police have also stated that the situation is under control and urged people not to believe rumours that could create further unrest.

Mamata Banerjee, in a post on X, appealed for calm and asked people to avoid violence.

She also said that the Waqf law had been introduced by the Centre and not the state government.

The BJP has accused Mamata Banerjee's government and the Trinamool Congress of appeasement of Muslims and stated that they had allowed Hindus to be displaced from the district.