‘Hindus killed…violence instigated’: What Yogi Adityanath said on Murshidabad clashes

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said Hindus were dragged out of their houses and killed during violence in West Bengal's Murshidabad district over the Waqf Act. He said the violence was instigated. Lucknow: UP CM Yogi Adityanath speaks at a program organised on the eve of Dr BR Ambedkar's birth anniversary.(PTI)

The chief minister said that "three Hindus were dragged out of their homes and killed".

"Who are all these? These are the same Dalits, deprived and poor, who are going to get the most benefit from this land," he added.

Yogi Adityanath said it was surprising that this was the "same country in which lakhs of acres of land has been occupied in the name of Waqf".

Also read: Central forces, police contain violence in Murshidabad; TMC-BJP tussle escalates

"They (occupiers) have no papers, no revenue records and ever since the (Waqf) Amendment Bill was passed and action is being taken, violence is being instigated for it," he was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

What happened in Murshidabad?

Earlier this week, three people, including a father-son duo, were killed in the Muslim-majority Murshidabad district following clashes allegedly linked to ongoing protests against the law.

The West Bengal police have arrested 150 individuals over the violence.

Also read: Is the situation in Murshidabad still tense? What BSF, Governor said on violence

After a special bench of the Calcutta high court ordered the deployment of central forces "immediately" in Murshidabad in the wake of widespread violence, the BSF had been deployed, which brought it under control.

BSF DIG Nilotpal Kumar Pandey said on Sunday that the situation in the West Bengal district remained tense but under control.

"The situation remains tense, and people are fearful, but it is under control. Yesterday, many areas were in a tense state, but today, the situation has improved. We hope that with everyone's efforts, normalcy will be restored soon," he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.