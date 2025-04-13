Is the situation in Murshidabad still tense? What BSF, Governor said on violence

Days after violence in Murshidabad over the Waqf Act, BSF DIG Nilotpal Kumar Pandey said on Sunday that the situation in the West Bengal district remained tense but under control. He said the people were still afraid, but the overall situation had improved. Murshidabad: Security personnel keep a vigil after recent violent protests over the Waqf (Amendment) Act.(PTI)

DIG Pandey said normalcy would be restored soon. "The situation remains tense, and people are fearful, but it is under control. Yesterday, many areas were in a tense state, but today, the situation has improved. We hope that with everyone's efforts, normalcy will be restored soon," he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

He said the Border Security Force (BSF) had deployed nine companies in Murshidabad's Suti and Samserganj areas.

"When the situation became tense in two Murshidabad Police Station areas, Suti and Samserganj, we mobilised our troops on the request of the administration. The next day, we added more troops. Today, nine of our companies are deployed in the two Murshidabad police stations. We are present in all the hotspots. The order came from the administration itself. At that time, only two companies had been deployed because we had to respond immediately. People are scared," he said.

He said that the situation escalated on Saturday in Samserganj, where BSF personnel were attacked with petrol bombs and stones.

"The situation became serious yesterday. There were regions in the Samserganj area where our teams were attacked with petrol bombs and stones. These (attackers) were the same people who have been making the whole situation tense. Today, the situation has improved. None of our BSF soldiers were seriously injured in the attack," he added.

He said the force had been sending help to those in distress or who were scared. "People are frightened, and we are trying to calm them down," he added.

Three people were killed in the Murshidabad district following violent clashes linked to protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act 2025.

The West Bengal police have arrested 150 individuals.

The BSF was deployed after a special bench of the Calcutta high court ordered the deployment of central forces "immediately" in Murshidabad in the wake of widespread violence.

Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose releases statement

Meanwhile, Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose assured on Sunday that strict action would be taken against those who take the law into their own hands.

"Raj Bhavan's core group has been monitoring the situation in Murshidabad and other violence-hit areas in real time. Discussions have been held between the governor and the chief Minister. The government of India, the Ministry of Home Affairs, is watching the situation diligently and effectively. Situation reports have been gathered from the law enforcement authorities, including the BSF and the local police," Bose said.

He said miscreants were being arrested, and help was being provided to those in distress.

