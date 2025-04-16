Menu Explore
Waqf law threatens federal structure, Murshidabad riots pre-planned: CM Mamata

ByHT News Desk
Apr 16, 2025 12:59 PM IST

Mamata Banerjee said that everyone irrespective of religion has played a role in India's progress, but efforts are on to undermine the Constitution.

West Bengal chief minister and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said the Waqf (Amendment) Act goes against the federal structure of the country.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee speaks during the inauguration of the Kalighat Skywalk, at Kalighat in Kolkata on Monday. (ANI)
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee speaks during the inauguration of the Kalighat Skywalk, at Kalighat in Kolkata on Monday. (ANI)

Speaking at a meeting with Imams, Mamata said that everyone irrespective of religion has played a role in India's progress, but efforts are on to undermine the Constitution.

“I appeal to PM Modi not to allow any 'atrocious law' and to keep check on his home minister,” Mamata Banerjee said while addressing the gathering.

Banerjee also questioned the Centre's record on employment and rising costs, accusing media outlets funded by the BJP of spreading fake videos to defame Bengal.

“They (Centre) should answer how many youths have got jobs? The prices of medicines, petrol, and diesel have been increased, but some 'godi media' only speak against Bengal. If you have to say something, come and say it in front of me and not behind me,” said Mamata Banerjee.

“Some media channels funded by the BJP show fake videos of Bengal. We caught them. They showed 8 videos from Karnataka, UP, Bihar, and Rajasthan and tried to defame Bengal. They should feel ashamed,” she added.

(This is a developing story. Check for more updates)

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Karnataka 2nd PUC Results Live at Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Waqf law threatens federal structure, Murshidabad riots pre-planned: CM Mamata
