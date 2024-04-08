‘BJP’s ancestors supported British, Muslim League': Kharge counters PM Modi on manifesto

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his “Muslim League imprint” remark on the grand old party's Lok Sabha election manifesto, saying that the ruling top leaders are “spreading falsehood”. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge (PTI)

Kharge also asserted that BJP's “ideological ancestors” supported the British and the Muslim League against Indians in the freedom struggle, referring to the founder of Bharatiya Jana Sangh (predecessor to BJP) Shyama Prasad Mukherjee.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

"Modi-Shah's ideological ancestors opposed Mahatma Gandhi's call for "Quit India" in 1942, which was the movement chaired by Maulana Azad. Everyone knows how Syama Prasad Mookerjee formed his governments in Bengal, Sindh, and NWFP in the 1940s in coalition with the Muslim League," Kharge wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

He questioned, "Did Syama Prasad Mookerjee not write to the then British Governor about how the Quit India movement of 1942 can be "combated" and how the Congress should be suppressed? And for this, he said that “Indians have to trust the British?”

“Modi-Shah and their Nominated President are today spreading falsehood about the Congress Manifesto…There is a stink of RSS in Modi ji's speeches, BJP's electoral graph is plunging day by day, therefore the RSS has started remembering its best friend-the Muslim League,” the Congress leader added.

Kharge further claimed that his party's manifesto “reflects the hopes and aspirations of 140 crore people of India.” “Their combined strength will put an end to Modi ji's 10 years of INJUSTICE!,” he added.

Earlier in the day, Congress leader Supriya Shrinate also slammed Modi's jab on their manifesto, saying, the PM is "scared over the prospect of the BJP struggling to cross the 180-seat mark in the Lok Sabha polls and again resorted to the “same cliched Hindu-Muslim script”.

On Saturday, PM Modi during one of his rallies at Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur hit out at the Congress manifesto saying it “bears Muslim League imprint, part of it dominated by leftists”.

He continued the attack in Rajasthan's Ajmer saying, “The Leftists have taken over whatever was left of this manifesto bearing the stamp of the Muslim League. Today Congress is left with neither principles nor policies. It seems as if Congress has given everything on contract and has outsourced the entire party.”