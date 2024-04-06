‘PM does not know history’: Congress counters Modi's ‘Muslim League imprint’ jab

The Congress on Saturday hit back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for calling its Lok Sabha election manifesto an ‘imprint of Muslim League’.



Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said the prime minister ‘does not know his history’. “The prime minister does not know his history as it was, in fact, none other than Mookerjee, the president of the Hindu Mahasabha then, who was himself part of the coalition government in Bengal with the Muslim League,” Ramesh was quoted by the PTI as saying.



The Congress leader. also accused the BJP of practising "politics of divisiveness" Congress general secretary (communication) Jairam Ramesh accused the BJP of practising 'politics of divisiveness'.(ANI file)

"The Hindu Mahasabha was also in coalition with the Muslim League in Sindh and North-West Frontier Province. It is the BJP, not the Congress, that believes in and practices the politics of divisiveness," Ramesh said.

Earlier in the day, the prime minister at his rallies in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur and then in Rajasthan's Ajmer had hit out at the Congress manifesto.



“Congress manifesto bears Muslim League imprint, part of it dominated by leftists,” the prime minister said.



In Ajmer, he continued his attack on the grand old party's poll promise, saying,"The Leftists have taken over whatever was left of this manifesto bearing the stamp of the Muslim League. Today Congress is left with neither principles nor policies. It seems as if Congress has given everything on contract and has outsourced the entire party."

Right to apprenticeship, a legal guarantee for MSP, passing a constitutional amendment to raise the 50 per cent cap on reservations for SCs, STs and OBCs, a nationwide caste census and scrapping of the Agnipath scheme are among the promises made by the Congress in its Lok Sabha polls manifesto.



The Lok Sabha elections will be held in seven phases beginning April 19. The counting of votes will take place on June 4.