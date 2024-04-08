 Cong moves Election Commission against PM Modi over ‘Muslim League’ jab at manifesto | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Cong moves Election Commission against PM Modi over ‘Muslim League’ jab at manifesto

ByHT News Desk
Apr 08, 2024 04:02 PM IST

The Congress has lodged a complaint against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for calling its manifesto an ‘imprint’ of Muslim League

The Congress on Monday moved the Election Commission against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bharatiya Janata Party with series of complaints ahead of Lok Sabha elections.

The grand old party has lodged a complaint against the prime minister for calling its manifesto an ‘imprint’ of Muslim League.

“The Congress manifesto completely bears the imprint of the Muslim League and whatever part of it is left is completely dominated by the leftists,” the prime minister had said at rallies in Saharanpur and Ajmer last week.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh took to social platform X and said,"My colleagues @salman7khurshid, @MukulWasnik, @Pawankhera and @gurdeepsappal have just met with the Election Commission and presented and argued 6 complaints, including 2 against the PM himself."

Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi at the launch of the party's manifesto for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, at AICC headquarters in New Delhi.
Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi at the launch of the party's manifesto for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, at AICC headquarters in New Delhi.

“This is the time for the Election Commission to demonstrate its independence by ensuring a level playing field for all parties. We live in hope that the Hon’ble Commission will uphold its Constitutional mandate. For our part, we will continue to pursue all avenues, political and legal, to expose this regime,” he added.

Senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid said,"We are deeply saddened by what the Prime Minister says in his speeches, what he has said about our manifesto is a bundle of lies, we are deeply saddened by this. You can do a degree anywhere with any other party, you can argue it, you can dissect it, but to say that a national level party which has been involved in our national movement would write such a bundle of lies in its manifesto, whereas a very good manifesto has been written."

“He also said that this seems to be the manifesto of the parties which were opposing the independence of our secular society...We are extremely saddened by this matter and we understand that the Prime Minister has no right to say such a thing. We have put this matter before the Election Commission and have made a special request to them to take it seriously and take action on it,” the former Union minister was quoted by ANI as saying.

(With PTI, ANI inputs)

