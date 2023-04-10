BJP's concerns for Sharad Pawar as he speaks on degree row: ‘Political issues?’

Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar on Sunday raised questions over whether someone's education degree can be a political issue in the country at a time when the country is facing unemployment, law and order issues and inflation. The statement comes amid speculations triggered by his recent statement on Adani. Read | Rahul Gandhi, Sharad Pawar having different views on Adani not...: Kapil Sibal

Sharad Pawar on Sunday opined that the educational degree of someone can't be political issues. (ANI)

The issue has been raked up by the Aam Aadmi Party and jailed AAP leader Manish Sisodia wrote a letter from Tihar saying that the country needs to have an educated person in the PM's post. The Gujarat high court set aside a 2016 order of the central information commissioner asking information be provided to AAP leader and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal about Modi’s university degrees under the Right to Information Act.

Reacting to Sharad Pawar's stand on degree row, BJP's national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said, "Wonder if some leader of Congress, Uddhav Sena or AAP will now again attack him and call him names/abuse him! I sincerely hope they will listen to the Gujarat HC and their own ally too! We need to speak about the corruption degrees of people like Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia on which courts have ruled again and again."

Sharad Pawar-Adani row

In an interview with the NDTV, Sharad Pawar questioned the credibility of the Hindenburg Research Report which levelled the allegations against the Adani Group. Pawar disagreed with the demand for a joint parliamentary committee probe into the alleged scam and later clarified that his disagreement is on the ground that a JPC will have a majority of the ruling party and a Supreme Court-monitored panel will be better, in his opinion.

After Sharad Pawar's Adani remark, Congress leader Alka Lamba stirred a controversy by calling Pawar 'scared and greedy'. The Congress leader also clarified that it was her personal opinion and not that of the party.

