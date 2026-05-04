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BJP’s Daochier Imchen wins Koridang bypoll in Nagaland with 7,317 votes

BJP’s Daochier Imchen wins Koridang bypoll in Nagaland with 7,317 votes, set to become youngest MLA after seat fell vacant due to father’s death.

Published on: May 04, 2026 02:38 pm IST
By HT Correspondent, Kohima
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Ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Daochier I Imchen won the Koridang assembly constituency by-election in Nagaland’s Mokokchung district on Monday, securing 7,317 votes out of a total of 18,400 votes to defeat five rivals in a closely watched contest.

BJP retains Koridang seat as Daochier Imchen wins bypoll with 7,317 votes.

The 35-year-old, set to become the youngest MLA in the state’s current 60-member assembly, contested the by-poll seat that was vacated after the death of his father and sitting MLA Imkong L Imchen in November 2025.

“I am thankful to God and the people of Koridang AC for this victory—for extending the same support they have given my father, who represented the constituency since 2003. I accept it with utmost humility,” Imchen told HT.

Calling it a “very emotional” win, he promised to do his best to emulate his late father’s good qualities in serving the people.

The BJP fielded Imchen in the by-election as the consensus candidate of the CM Rio-led ruling Naga People’s Front (NPF)-BJP alliance.

CM Rio lauded Imchen in a post on X: “Congratulations to PDA consensus candidate, Shri @DaochierImchen of @BJP4Nagaland, on winning the 28 Koridang A/C by-election. The mandate reflects public confidence in our shared vision. We remain committed to advancing development and progress, and are grateful for the support.”

 
bharatiya janata party by-election nagaland
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and Election Result 2026 LIVE, West Bengal Election Result 2026, Kerala Election Result 2026, Assam Election Result 2026, TamilNadu Election Result 2026, Mamata vs Suvendu, on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and Election Result 2026 LIVE, West Bengal Election Result 2026, Kerala Election Result 2026, Assam Election Result 2026, TamilNadu Election Result 2026, Mamata vs Suvendu, on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Home / India News / BJP’s Daochier Imchen wins Koridang bypoll in Nagaland with 7,317 votes
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