BJP’s farmers’ wing holds meet, hails PM for agri laws’ repeal

Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Sunday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has shown large-heartedness through his decision to repeal the farm laws. He said the PM didn’t want a disagreement in any part of the country as celebrations are going on to commemorate the 75th year of independence.

“We are celebrating ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ to commemorate the 75th years of independence…The PM didn’t think it was appropriate that there was disagreement in any corner of the country. He has shown large-heartedness (aaitihasic badappan ka parichaye) through his decision to repeal the farm laws,” said Tomar while speaking to reporters after the national executive meeting organised by the BJP farmers’ wing in Gurugram on Sunday.

Tomar said that the farm laws were introduced for the betterment of farmers, but a small section of people was against it.

Speaking at the national executive, BJP president JP Nadda said that the central government is committed to the welfare of farmers and has taken several measures and implemented schemes in this regard. A senior BJP leader, aware of the development, said that Nadda asked party workers to tell farmers about the central government schemes.

A political resolution to thank the PM for the work done by the government for farmers’ welfare and agricultural development was passed at the day-long meeting. The meeting comes ahead of the crucial assembly polls in five states.

Of the five poll-bound states, farm agitation was a burning issue in two states, Uttar Pradesh and Punjab.

“The party workers have been asked to hold meetings at the booth level and tell farmers about the schemes and initiatives taken by the central government,” said a senior party functionary who attended the event.

BJP MP and national president of the party’s Kisan Morcha Rajkumar Chahar slammed the opposition parties for doing vote bank politics whereas the BJP is working for farmers’ welfare. He said that the farmers’ wing of the party would act as a “bridge between the government and the farmers”.

