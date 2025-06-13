Search Search
Friday, Jun 13, 2025
BJP’s Kanad Purkayastha, AGP’s Baishya elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha from Assam

ByBiswa Kalyan Purkayastha
Jun 13, 2025 10:52 PM IST

Kanad Purkayastha said they were declared elected unopposed after the deadline for withdrawal of nominations ended on Thursday

SILCHAR: The Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Kanad Purkayastha and Asom Gana Parishad’s (AGP) Birendra Prasad Baishya were elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha on Thursday after the Opposition did not field any candidate against the two nominees of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Asom Gana Parishad’s Birendra Prasad Baishya and BJP’s Kanad Purkayastha (right) after being declared elected unopposed in the Rajya Sabha elections (X/Habib_M_C)
The last date for filing nominations for the June 19 elections was June 9.

Kanad Purkayastha said election officials called them to their office on Thursday afternoon. “The officials told us that no other candidates filed nominations on the last day (June 9) and declared us winners after the deadline for the withdrawal of nominations ended on Thursday,” he said.

The BJP named former union minister Kabindra Purkayastha’s son, Kanad, as its candidate while its ally, AGP named former union minister and two-time Rajya Sabha MP, Birendra Prasad Baishya.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had accompanied them for filing of nominations on Monday.

Kanad thanked the party leadership for fielding him. “This gesture is not just an acknowledgement of my dedication and service to the party, but also a reaffirmation of the values we uphold — commitment, integrity, and selfless service,” he said

Kabindra Purkayastha had played a key role in establishing the BJP’s presence in Assam and the Northeast.

After his son’s win, Kabindra said, “This success was not easy and there will be challenges in the future. I would suggest Kanad follows in the footsteps of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.”

The AGP’s Birendra Prasad Baishya first became a member of parliament from Assam’s Mangaldai in 1996 and was appointed union minister of state (MoS) of steel and mines. He was elected to the Rajya Sabha in 2008 and 2019.

Friday, June 13, 2025
