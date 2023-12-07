'Dirty, shameful, irresponsible': BJP slams Telangana CM Revanth Reddy's remark

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday launched a sharp attack against Congress leader Revanth Reddy over his alleged DNA comment, saying he and other leaders of the party were attempting to divide India. The sharp comments come on the day Revanth Reddy took oath as the chief minister of Telangana.

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy and Dy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka after taking oath at the swearing-in ceremony in Hyderabad. (PTI)

During an interaction with journalists, Revanth Reddy, who spearheaded the Congress to victory in Telangana, reportedly said that K Chandrashekar Rao had Bihar's DNA whereas he had Telanagan's DNA. "My DNA is Telangana...They migrated from Bihar to Vijayanagaram and from there to Telangana. Telangana DNA is better than Bihar DNA," he had allegedly said, according to PTI.Reacting to the remark, BJP leader Ashwini Choubey said the people of the Congress party were trying to create a dirty environment. He also attacked Nitish Kumar for not responding to the remark.

"This is an unfortunate statement. People of the Congress party create such a dirty environment. Such a statement by a CM is unfortunate and worrying. Bihar's DNA is very good. The whole country knows about it...Bihar CM Nitish Kumar is sitting silent. The public will give them an answer," he said.

BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad called Reddy's remark "irresponsible and shameful"

"Is the DNA of Bihar weaker than Telangana? Why are Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar silent on this statement that divides the country? he said.

He said the Congress was trying to divide the country.

"Congress leaders are trying to create division in the country. Revanth Reddy, who was sworn in as CM of Telangana, said that 'their DNA is better than Bihar's DNA'. Before that, a Congress MP said that there is a 'north-south' divide. Nobody in the Congress has asked them yet to withdraw their statement," he added.

The Congress won 64 seats in the elections. The BRS won 39 seats.

Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other Congress leaders attended Reddy's swearing-in ceremony today.

With inputs from ANI, PTI

