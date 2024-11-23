BJP's Mangal Lodha leads from Malabar Hills seat in Maharashtra poll results

Mangal Prabhat Lodha, a businessman and Maharashtra minister, who is seeking his seventh term by contesting the Malabar Hill assembly seat against debutant Bherulal Choudhary of Shiv Sena (UBT), is currently leading with a vote margin of 36,362 in the Maharashtra assembly election. Bharatiya Janata Party leader and Maharashtra minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha.

Adding a unique twist to the contest, the six-time-victorious sitting MLA's wife comes from Bhinmal, the same Rajasthan village as Choudhary.

This connection has led the Jain community and locals to perceive the rivalry as a symbolic clash between brothers-in-law. Choudhary, a solicitor and practising advocate for 32 years, has been offering free legal assistance to residents in his constituency.

Lodha serves as Maharashtra’s minister for tourism and skill development and entrepreneurship. Previously, he led the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Mumbai unit and is the founder of Macrotech Developers, a prominent real estate firm based in Mumbai.

During his academic years, he was the general secretary of Jodhpur University and an active member of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP).

His father, Justice Gumanmal Lodha, was three-time Member of Parliament and a staunch advocate of nationalist ideology. Inspired by his father’s principles, Lodha was actively involved in the Jayaprakash Narayan Movement (JP Andolan).

After completing his bachelor’s degree in commerce in 1975 and law in 1978 from Jodhpur University, Lodha began his career as an advocate in 1979.

However, he stepped away from legal practice when his father was appointed a Judge in the Rajasthan High Court, considering it inappropriate to practise law under such circumstances.

In 1981, Lodha moved to Mumbai, where he initially worked and later established his own business. Over the years, he transitioned fully into political and social work, entrusting his business to his sons.

Lodha's political career took shape in the early 1990s when he became active with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Mumbai. Over the years, he held leadership roles, including vice president of both the Mumbai Pradesh and Maharashtra Pradesh BJP.

Since 1995, Lodha has represented the Malabar Hill constituency in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, securing multiple terms with significant margins.

In the 2014 elections, he achieved the highest percentage of votes in Maharashtra, showing his popularity in the assembly segment.