BJP's 'now Kejriwal will be arrested' jibe as 'money trail found' in Sisodia case

As the Supreme Court on Monday refused to grant bail to former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia saying that one aspect with regard to the transfer of ₹338 crore is tentatively established, BJP leaders said now Delhi chief minister Kejriwal will be arrested. "Now that the Supreme Court has rejected Manish Sisodia's bail plea, it is clear that the top leadership of the Aam Aadmi Party was involved in the liquor scam. Now the arrest of the top leadership is imminent, including that of Kejriwal," Delhi BJP MP Manoj Tiwari said.

Former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia was denied bail in the liquor case on Monday. (HT_PRINT)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"After trial court and high court, now the Supreme Court has also denied bail to Manish Sisodia... all the defences of AAP fell flat on their faces...Supreme Court said that a ₹338 crore money trail has been established which means the money has reached the coffers of the Aam Aadmi Party. AAP was continuously saying where is the money trail. They kept lying to the people of this country. Today no less than the Supreme Court which they were quoting just a few weeks ago has come out categorically with a verdict that a money trail has been established. Today the question is how long will Arvind Kejriwal continue to defend these people?..." BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"Kejriwal should resign immediately for not only defending the corrupt but for his own role in this sharab ghotala," Poonawala said.

What the Supreme Court said in its verdict on Manish Sisodia

A bench of Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice SVN Bhatti denied bail to Manish Sisodia. It said, "One aspect, with regard to the transfer of ₹338 crore, is tentatively established. Therefore we have dismissed the bail application."

The verdict came as a huge setback for Sisodia as the pleas were in connection with both CBI and ED cases. “If within 3 months, the trial proceeds slowly or sloppily, the petitioner shall be entitled to move for bail," the bench said. This means Sisodia will have to be in jail for at least another three months.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Poulomi Ghosh Poulomi Ghosh is a journalist with Hindustan Times, New Delhi.