Supreme Court rejects bail to former Delhi dy CM Manish Sisodia in excise policy case

Supreme Court on Monday rejected former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia's bail pleas in a case related to alleged excise policy scam. Sisodia has been in custody since he was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on February 26 for his alleged role in the ‘scam’. Former Delhi deputy chief minister and AAP leader Manish Sisodia(HT_PRINT)

The bail pleas were taken up by a bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and SVN Bhatti who directed to conclude the trial procedure in the case in six to eight months. The apex court further said that if the trial proceeds at a slower pace, Sisodia can re-apply for bail at a later stage.

Earlier, the top court told the Enforcement Directorate if a bribe that was allegedly paid for tweaking the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy is not part of the predicate offence, it would be difficult to prove the money-laundering case against Sisodia.

Further it told the central agency that the case cannot go on based on assumptions that bribe being paid and whatever protection is there under law, needs to be granted.

After being arrested by CBI, the ED took Sisodia in their custody in a money-laundering case stemming from the FIR under CBI after questioning him in the Tihar jail.

The AAP leader was earlier denied bail by high court in the money-laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in the city government's excise policy, holding that the charges against him are ‘very serious in nature’.

The SC had on May 30 turned down his bail plea, saying having been the deputy chief minister and excise minister, he is a ‘high-profile’ person who has the potential to influence the witnesses.

