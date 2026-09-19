Video: BJP's Ravneet Bittu waves liquor bottle, eggs at Punjab CM Mann's convoy, detained

BJP leader and former Union minister Ravneet Singh Bittu was detained by Punjab Police on Saturday after he waved a bottle of liquor, and tomatoes and eggs at chief minister Bhagwant Mann's convoy.

Ravneet Singh Bittu (in picture) staged a protest a Punjab university as chief minister Mann's convoy was passing through. (Hindustan Times)

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The incident took place outside Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) in Ludhiana as chief minister Mann’s convoy was passing through, HT reported.

Bittu stood near the university gate, holding a bottle of liquor toward the chief minister’s vehicle. Bittu said he was “returning the bottle” to Mann, telling him to enjoy his drink while letting AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal “loot Punjab from Delhi.”

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“Love to Bhagwant Mann from Punjabis,” Bittu wrote on X as he shared the video.

Watch video here

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Deep Dive What incident led to the detention of BJP leader Ravneet Bittu? Ravneet Bittu was detained by Punjab Police after he waved a liquor bottle, tomatoes, and eggs at Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's convoy during a protest outside Punjab Agricultural University in Ludhiana. Why did Ravneet Bittu return a bottle of liquor to Chief Minister Mann? Bittu claimed he was 'returning the bottle' to Mann, suggesting that he should enjoy his drink while accusing AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal of 'looting Punjab from Delhi'. How did Bittu respond to the alleged attack on his convoy by AAP supporters? Bittu displayed the eggs and tomatoes that were allegedly thrown at his convoy and stated that the BJP would not remain silent, indicating that they would continue to protest against the Punjab government.

Bittu alleges eggs, tomatoes thrown at his convoy

{{^usCountry}} Bittu claimed that eggs and tomatoes were thrown at his convoy near Batala a day earlier during his journey to Madhopur in Pathankot for the BJP’s Nasha Mukt Punjab Yatra launch. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Bittu claimed that eggs and tomatoes were thrown at his convoy near Batala a day earlier during his journey to Madhopur in Pathankot for the BJP’s Nasha Mukt Punjab Yatra launch. {{/usCountry}}

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Bittu alleged that AAP supporters attacked his convoy and damaged vehicles, though the AAP has denied the allegations.

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“Yesterday eggs and tomatoes were thrown at my cavalcade. Today I have returned them. If AAP workers protest against BJP leaders, rallies, and yatras, BJP workers will exercise their right to protest against the Punjab government and its leadership. We will not remain silent,” Bittu said.

Bittu said the BJP would continue to raise issues concerning Punjab and would organise peaceful democratic protests outside the Chief Minister’s programmes and offices whenever required.

“This is a clear message to the Punjab Government: political opposition cannot be silenced through police action. BJP workers will answer every democratic protest democratically and will continue to stand with the people of Punjab,” Bittu added.

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Bittu on Friday alleged that his cavalcade was attacked while he was on his way to attend a BJP yatra, accusing the AAP government of turning into a “gangster party” and alleging police inaction during the incident.

“There was an attack on me. AAP has become a gangster party. If someone who has security protection is attacked by 200 people, Shery Kalsi and Joban were heading this,” he said.

With inputs from Tarsem Singh Deogan