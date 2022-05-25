Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / BJP’s Somaiya launches fresh attack on Uddhav
india news

BJP’s Somaiya launches fresh attack on Uddhav

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut hit back saying: “He is an accused in the INS Vikrant fraud case. He is out on (anticipatory) bail. He should not be taken seriously.”
Kirit Somaiya (Hindustan Times)
Published on May 25, 2022 12:51 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Mumbai

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kirit Somaiya on Tuesday accused Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray’s brother-in-law, Shridhar Patankar, of having business links with a contractor who was accused of supplying faulty bulletproof jackets to Mumbai Police — an issue that had come to light after the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack.

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut hit back saying: “He is an accused in the INS Vikrant fraud case. He is out on (anticipatory) bail. He should not be taken seriously.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP