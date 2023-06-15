BJP's ‘super EC’ jibe at Nitish's ‘early Lok Sabha polls’ remark

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday took a swipe at Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar for his remarks on the possibility of early general elections, saying the JD(U) leader has become super Election Commission.

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar. (Santosh Kumar/HT Photo)

Nitish Kumar on Wednesday said that there was a possibility of early Lok Sabha elections and asked officials to complete all projects as soon as possible.

“I was told during the department’s review meeting that all projects would be completed by January 2024. I will request you all to complete all projects as soon as possible. Nobody knows when the Lok Sabha polls will be held," the chief minister said while speaking at a function organised to lay the foundation stone and inaugurate 5,061 schemes of different rural development departments works in Patna.

"It is not necessary that Lok Sabha elections will be held next year only. It is possible that it may be held before time, i.e., this year itself.” he added.

Hitting back at Kumar's comment, BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said, “Earlier, (Nitish Kumar) wanted to become the PM, now he has become the super Election Commission.”

Bihar BJP spokesperson Nikhil Anand earlier said that Nitish Kumar made the remarks just to grab headlines as he “is in a great hurry and under pressure from RJD to quit and elevate Tejashwi Yadav as CM of Bihar.”

Kumar has intensified his efforts to forge a united opposition in the run-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The leaders of 18 political parties including Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi will be attending the key opposition meeting at Patna on June 23.

