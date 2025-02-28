BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari accuses TMC govt of manipulating voters’ list in WB

Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) government in West Bengal has enrolled thousands of infiltrators from Bangladesh and Myanmar as voters, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suvendu Adhikari alleged on Friday. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suvendu Adhikari said, “No agency has sent people to Bengal. The chief minister made wild allegations.” (ANI)

This comes a day after chief minister Mamata Banerjee accused BJP of manipulating voters’ lists in the districts with help from Election Commission of India (ECI) before the 2026 assembly polls.

“Banerjee made baseless allegations and insulted Gyanesh Kumar, the new Chief Election Commissioner. I wrote to him today, urging action against her. We also sent a separate letter to Nirvachan Sadan, Delhi saying there are more than 73,00,000 fake voters in Bengal,” Adhikari said after meeting officials at the EC’s Kolkata office.

“Shab Sheikh, a member of the Bangladeshi terror outfit Ansarullah Bangla Team had a voter ID card issued in Bengal when Assam police arrested him from Murshidabad last year. He claimed to have cast his vote in two elections. This proves my point,” he added.

Addressing TMC workers in Kolkata on Thursday, Banerjee said that Gyanesh Kumar was “handpicked as he served as principal secretary of the cooperation department under the (Union) home minister.”

Banerjee, without naming Amit Shah and Kumar in her speech, said, “An agency has done the manipulations online. It is called Association of Brilliant Minds and there is another agency called India 360. Their people have contacted data entry operators who work for ECI. They have enrolled people from other states against the voter card details of local residents.”

Adhikari hit back saying, “No agency has sent people to Bengal. The chief minister made wild allegations.”

TMC state vice-president Jay Prakash Majumdar said Adhikari’s allegations have put his own party in the crosshairs.“By claiming that thousands of Bangladeshis and Rohingyas from Myanmar have infiltrated into Bengal, Adhikari has raised questions on the role of the Border Security Force (BSF) that is controlled by the Centre,” said Majumdar.

Majumdar added, “Also, enrolling voters is the job of the ECI. If two people are being enrolled against the same voter ID number then the role of ECI should come under scanner. This online enrolment is part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Digital India project.”