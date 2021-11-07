BJP’s 'triple-engine govt' will not give justice to farmers: Akhilesh

Former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday while addressing a rally in Uttar Pradesh’s Ambedkarnagar. Yadav, who also inducted senior BSP leaders Lalji Verma and Ramachal Rajbhar in the Samajwadi Party, said that the ‘triple-engine’ of the BJP will not allow farmers to get justice.

Yadav’s ‘triple-engine’ jibe was apparently a reference to Union minister Ajay Mishra’s son Ashish Mishra’s car allegedly mowing down 4 protesters in Lakhimpur Kheri last month, with the double engine being the BJP-run governments at the centre and in Uttar Pradesh. He said if the BJP remains in power in the state farmers will not get justice.

“The farmers are our backbone, who give support to the economy, and are our 'annadata', but the BJP government has cheated them and has done injustice to them,” Yadav was quoted as saying by news agency PTI. Yadav also attacked the Centre’s scheme aimed at distribution of LPG cylinders to poor households, the ‘Ujjwala Yojana’.

“Due to price rise, the 'Ujjwala Yojana' has become 'bujwalla' (a damp squib)yojana. And our 'Baba Chief Minister' sometimes is afraid of red colour. Our CM in order to reduce the price rise can change the colour of the cylinder or its name,” Yadav was quoted as saying.

He also claimed that the recent slashing of fuel prices by reducing taxes was a byproduct of the BJP’s performance in the bypolls adding that the prices will drop further if BJP loses the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls. The Samajwadi Party leader also claimed that India’s earned a bad reputation due ‘poor handling of the Covid-19 pandemic’.

Yadav sharpened his attack against Yogi Adityanath using the UP government’s promise to distribute laptops to students. He said that ‘the world has moved on since and people are carrying computers in their pockets in the form of phones’. In an apparent reference to the CM, Yadav asked people not to ‘look up to a leader who doesn’t know how to operate a laptop’ while challenging the government to reveal the figures for the number of laptops distributed in the last four and half years the BJP has been in power.

