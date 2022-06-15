Home / India News / BJP's Uma Bharti throws desi cow dung to 'purify' liquor shop in Madhya Pradesh. Watch video
BJP's Uma Bharti throws desi cow dung to 'purify' liquor shop in Madhya Pradesh. Watch video

The liquor shop at the entrace of Orchha, which is the first city of Madhya Pradesh from the side of Uttar Pradesh, is a stigma, the BJP leader said. 
Uma Bharti said she sprinkled some cow dung procured from a desi cow on the auspicious occasion of a full moon on Tuesday.(HT_PRINT)
Published on Jun 15, 2022 04:15 PM IST
ByHT News Desk | Written by Poulomi Ghosh

Acting towards the demand for total prohibition in Madhya Pradesh. BJP leader Uma Bharti on Tuesday threw cow dung at a liquor shop in Orchha, the video of which has gone viral. The BJP leader shared the video on her Twitter handle and explained why she did that.

“See, I have thrown the cow dung and not pelted stones," Uma Bharti could be heard saying in the viral video.

 

The BJP leader tweeted that she sprinkled some cow dung from a holy cowshed on the liquor shed which is a stigma in the holy city. In her series of tweets, Uma Bharti said she got to know that the liquor shop was open when five lakh lamps were lit on Ram Navami (in April this year) under the 'Deepotsav' programme organised in Orchha, the holy town.

On Wednesday, Uma Bharti took to Twitter and explained that she came across the liquor shop situated just at the entrance of Orchha. "Yesterday was Tuesday, the favourite day of Shri Hanuman Ji and it was also full moon. That's why the right thing was done on the right day and at the right place. I put desi cow dung at the shop where both country and foreign liquor was being sold." Uma Bharti said she discussed the issue of prohibition in Madhya Pradesh with thestate and national leadership of the party.

uma bharti
