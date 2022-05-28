Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / BJP's Varun Gandhi slams Centre over unemployment, cites ‘60 lakh vacant posts’
BJP's Varun Gandhi slams Centre over unemployment, cites ‘60 lakh vacant posts’

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Varun Gandhi said While crores of youth are frustrated and disappointed due to non-availability of recruitment, there are 60 lakh 'sanctioned posts' vacant in the country if 'government figures' are to be believed.
Published on May 28, 2022 09:42 PM IST
ByHT News Desk | Written by Aryan Prakash

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Varun Gandhi on Saturday raised the issue of unemployment once again, saying that over 60 lakh sanctioned central and state government posts are vacant in various sectors when unemployment is at its highest level.“While the youth are disappointed over non-availability of vacancies, the ‘government data’ claims there are 60 lakh vacant posts,” Gandhi tweeted a screen shot claiming to be of sector-wise vacant posts.

“Where is the budget allocated for these posts? Every youth has the right to know this,” the BJP MP from Pilibhit added.

Earlier this week, Gandhi had raised the issue of vacant posts in government jobs and had said that the job aspirants are paying the price for administrative incompetence.

Last December, Gandhi had launched a veiled attack on the Centre and the Uttar Pradesh government over unemployment. After the reports of the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) examination paper leak surfaced, Gandhi said that about 1.25 crore applicants of Railway Group D were waiting for the results.

Varun Gandhi has been repeatedly taking stands on issues which are not in line with the BJP's official position. He had come out in support of the protesting farms against the Centre's three farm laws last year. Gandhi had called for ‘re-engagement’ with the farmers and urged for the inclusion of their point of view in working out a common ground.

“Lakhs of farmers have gathered in protest today, in Muzaffarnagar. They are our own flesh and blood. We need to start re-engaging with them in a respectful manner: understand their pain, their point of view and work with them in reaching common ground,” he had tweeted.

The three-time Lok Sabha MP was also not seen campaigning for his party during the recent assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh.(With PTI inputs)

