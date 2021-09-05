BJP’s Varun Gandhi lends support to agitating farmers, calls for ‘re-engagement’

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Varun Gandhi voiced his support for the ongoing farmers’ protests. The parliamentarian representing Pilibhit Lok Sabha constituency called for “re-engagement” with the protesting farmers, urging for the inclusion of their point of view in working out a common ground. Calling farmers “our own flesh and blood”, Gandhi insisted their hardships should be taken into consideration.

“Lakhs of farmers have gathered in protest today, in Muzaffarnagar. They are our own flesh and blood. We need to start re-engaging with them in a respectful manner: understand their pain, their point of view and work with them in reaching common ground,” Gandhi tweeted on Sunday.

The BJP leader also shared a video recording of hundreds and thousands of farmers gathered at Muzaffarnagar for the Kisan Mahapanchayat on Sunday. Gandhi had earlier criticised Karnal Karnal sub-divisional magistrate Ayush Sinha for instructing on-duty police personnel last week to “break heads” of protesting farmers if they breach the barricade. “I hope this video is edited and the DM did not say this… Otherwise, this is unacceptable in democratic India to do to our own citizens,” Gandhi said in a tweet on August 28.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) had called for a Kisan Mahapanchayat in Muzaffarnagar on Sunday to protest against the three controversial farm laws. Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait declared at Sunday’s Mahapanchayat that the agitations would continue till their demands are met.

Varun Gandhi did not directly mention the NDA government in his tweets but he is the first leader from the ruling dispensation to voice his support for the ongoing farmers’ agitation.