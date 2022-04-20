BJP's war on poor Muslims, AAP's 'dubious role': AIMIM chief Owaisi on Jahangirpuri demolition drive

All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday hit out at BJP and AAP over a letter from Delhi municipal corporation to the police requesting to provide at least 400 personnel for a demolition drive in violence-hit Jahangirpuri. In the letter to the DCP north-west, a senior civic official demanded a “special joint encroachment removal programme” comprising the PWD, local body, police and several departments of the North corporation.

While Owaisi accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of punishing “poor Muslims for daring to stay alive”, he questioned Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s “dubious role” in the proposed demolition drive. Taking to Twitter, the AIMIM leader said that the BJP, which controls Delhi’s civic body, is going to destroy the homes of the poor on the lines of Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh.

“BJP has declared war against the poorest. In the name of encroachment it’s going to destroy homes in Delhi like UP & MP. No notice, no opportunity to go to court, simply punishing poor Muslims for daring to stay alive,” the Lok Sabha member wrote on Twitter.

“@ArvindKejriwal must clarify his dubious role” he added. “Is his govt’s PWD part of this “demolition drive”? Did people of Jahingirpuri vote for him for such betrayals & cowardice?! His frequent refrain “police is not in our control” won’t work here.”

Calling the situation “hopeless”, the Hyderabad MP lamented that there isn’t even a “pretence of legality or morality” anymore in the actions taken by the authorities.

Meanwhile, security has been beefed up in Jahangirpuri ahead of the anti-encroachment drive announced by MCD. The encroachment teams are likely to first start removing the scrap shops on the lanes of the Jahangirpuri C block area where the violence started on Hanuman Jayanti.

Special Commissioner of Police Dependra Pathak and DCP north-west Usha Rangnani took stock of the situation in the area. Pathak told reporters that the police will provide security to the civic body for the anti-encroachment drive.

"Adequate force is available. Focus is on law & order situation," ANI quoted the official as saying.

