Need 400 personnel for ‘Jahangirpuri demolition drive’: MCD letter to cops
- The assistant commissioner of the Civil Lines Zone of North MCD, in the letter, demanded 400 police personnel to “maintain law and order” during the removal drive on April 19, 20 and 21.
State BJP president Adesh Gupta on Tuesday wrote to North Delhi Municipal Corporation mayor Raja Iqbal Singh and municipal commissioner Sanjay Goel, urging them to identify and demolish “illegal encroachments and constructions” by those arrested and accused of violence in Jahangirpuri on Saturday. This came even as a senior civic official wrote to the deputy commissioner of police (north-west), demanding a “special joint encroachment removal programme” in the area.
“The illegal encroachments and constructions done by these rioters should be identified and bulldozers run over these encroachments,” Gupta’s letter said.
Singh, who heads the deliberative wing of the BJP-led north MCD, also said action should be taken in the matter.
Also Read | Political slugfest over Jahangirpuri violence as AAP blames BJP
Commissioner Sanjay Goel did not respond to queries regarding the said letter. Delhi government spokespersons did not respond to requests for comment.
Meanwhile, a senior official of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation wrote to the DCP north-west, saying the encroachment removal action programme will comprise the PWD, local body, police and several departments of the North corporation.
The assistant commissioner of the Civil Lines Zone of North MCD, in the letter, demanded 400 police personnel to “maintain law and order” during the removal drive on April 19, 20 and 21.
DCP (north-west) Usha Rangnani was unavailable for comment despite repeated requests.
North MCD spokesperson Vivek Prakash said he was unaware of such a development and will attempt to confirm it with the zonal deputy commissioner. “I have not yet seen such a letter,” he said. No action was taken on Tuesday, an official confirmed.
-
Political slugfest over Jahangirpuri violence as AAP blames BJP
Sanjay Singh also lashed out at the saffron party, saying that people voted for the BJP in the name of development, education, health care, employment, but alleged the party was more interested in “fuelling riots”.
-
LeT man among two designated as terrorists
The Centre on Tuesday designated Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) member Sheikh Sajad alias Sajjad Gul and Al Badr member Arjumand Gulzar Dar alias Hamza Burhan as terrorists for their involvement in a series of terror acts in Jammu and Kashmir. Gul, who belongs to the LeT terror group and Dar are the 37th and 38th individuals respectively to have been designated as terrorists by the Union Home Ministry. He has also been involved in terror funding, it said.
-
Showers lash Valley; wet weather likely for 2 days, says MeT
Mild rains lashed parts of Kashmir on Tuesday, bringing relief to the Himalayan valley reeling under soaring temperatures. The day started with cloudy weather followed by mild rains in many parts of the Valley, including Srinagar. MeT director Sonam Lotus said the wet weather conditions will continue for the next two days. Jammu and Kashmir has recorded 80% less rainfall than normal this year, weather officials had said earlier this month.
-
Conspiracy or not? Police lens on glass bottles from scrap shops used as arms
Officials said that one of the shops belongs to Mohammed Ansar, the Jahangirpuri resident who has been accused of picking fights with people who were part of the Hanuman Jayanti procession, according to the police’s version of the sequence of events in the FIR. He was later booked for rioting as well.
-
Bodies of Nepalese woman, infant found hanging in Shimla’s Ratnari
The bodies of a Nepalese woman and her nine-month-old child were found hanging at Ratnari village in the Jubbal-Kotkhai area of Shimla district, police said on Tuesday. The woman's husband, a labourer, had found the bodies when he returned from work on Sunday. The family worked in a local apple orchard. The family is originally from Nepal and lived at an orchard in Ratnari. A team of forensic experts has also visited the spot to collect evidences.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics