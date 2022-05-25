Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / BJP’s SC/ST wing leader killed in Chennai: Police
india news

BJP’s SC/ST wing leader killed in Chennai: Police

Balachandar, president of Chennai Central SC/ST wing, was attacked between 6 pm and 7 pm. He was rushed to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital where he succumbed to injuries.
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Balachandar was killed by a group of unknown men in Chennai’s Chintadripet area on Tuesday, police said. (Representative Photo)
Published on May 25, 2022 12:46 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chennai

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader was killed by a group of unknown men in Chennai’s Chintadripet area on Tuesday, police said.

Balachandar, president of Chennai Central SC/ST wing, was attacked between 6 pm and 7 pm. He was rushed to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital where he succumbed to injuries.

“It is too early to provide any information. The murder took place in an area off the main road,” an official at Chintadripet police station said, adding that the accused are abconding.

According to a BJP leader, a family feud is likely to be the reason behind the attack.

Condemning the incident, state BJP chief K Annamalai tweeted: “There is no security for anyone here. The government is inactive and the police are of no use to the common man. The police must immediately find and arrest the killers.”

The attack came two days ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the city.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP