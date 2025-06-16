‘Blackmailed, refused to marry’: ‘Troubled’ by lover, MP man kills self; three booked

A 25-year-old man from Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh died after setting himself on fire due to troubles with his lover, a police officer said Monday, adding that he did so in front of the woman's house on June 13. A resident of the Sikandar Kampoo locality, Kushwaha had been in a relationship with the woman for the past nine years. (Pixabay/ Representational)

The deceased, who has been identified as Ajay Kushwaha, was admitted to the hospital immediately after the incident, but succumbed to the severe burn injuries, ANI news agency quoted police as saying.

A resident of the Sikandar Kampoo locality, Kushwaha had been in a relationship with the woman for the past nine years.

The police reached the hospital when they received information on the incident, and recorded the statement of the man. Following this, police started a probe into the matter and a complaint was registered under relevant sections against the man's lover, her father and her brother.

The incident took place under the jurisdiction of the Madhavganj police station, while the police received the information on the next day. “We also got information that he was severely burned as a result of which a police team, including tehsildar, was sent to hospital and recorded his statement,” Manish Yadav, City Superintendent of Police (CSP), said.

All three accused are currently absconding, Yadav said, adding that the police was searching for them and that they would soon be apprehended.

Woman blackmailed Kushwaha for money, didn't want to marry

In his statement to the police, Kushwaha said that the woman, with whom he had a relationship of around nine years, used to blackmail him for money. He added that she did not want to tie the knot.

The police said that Kushwaha had alleged that the woman collected around ₹3 lakh from him. After his death on June 15, Kushwaha's family submitted an application to the police to lodge an FIR. “Based on it and his prior statement, a case was registered against the woman, her father and her brother,” a police officer said, as per ANI.

However, the expenses that Kushwaha used to provide seemed less to the woman, he said in the statement. He added that due to this, the woman kept demanding money from him. The police said that Kushwaha had claimed that the woman had an affair with some other man, while he wanted to get married to her and live together.

"…It seems that the compatibility between the two did not work and the man took such a step," the CSP said.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918, Roshni Foundation (Secundrabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000, ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290