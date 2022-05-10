Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Blast at Punjab police intelligence headquarters, rocket attack suspected
Blast at Punjab police intelligence headquarters, rocket attack suspected

There was no report of any casualties from the blast. The area was cordoned off and senior officers reached the spot, said police
(Left) The object which hit the intelligence office in Mohali. The shattered door and window panes of the office after the suspected attack.(Keshav Singh/Hindustan Times)
Updated on May 10, 2022 12:38 AM IST
ByRavinder Vasudeva, Chandigarh

An explosion took place at the headquarters of Punjab Police’s intelligence wing in Mohali late on Monday, police said, adding that a projectile was fired at the building.

The blast was reported from the third floor of the building that houses the intelligence wing, the special task force against drugs, the anti-gangster task force and several other wings of the state police.

There was no report of any casualties from the blast. The area was cordoned off and senior officers reached the spot, said a police official who did not want to be named. A high alert has been sounded in Punjab.

Some windows of the building were shattered by the blast.

Punjab DGP VK Bhawra told HT: “A preliminary probe has revealed that something was fired at the Intelligence headquarters from a distance around 8pm. It hit one of our offices and damaged the table. We are probing the matter further.”

According to a senior intelligence official familiar with the matter, “a rocket-like” thing was fired from the side of Sohana Charitable Hospital that is situated next to the headquarters.

Police and forensic teams also rushed to the spot.

The explosion came close on the heels of the recovery of an explosive device near Burail jail in Chandigarh on April 24.

Earlier on Monday, the intelligence wing had asked the state’s law enforcement agencies to beef up security following the receipt of two letters from a commander of Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammad, threatening to target VIPs in the state and carry out attacks at railway stations, bridges, places of worship and other major installations.

On Sunday, police had arrested two bike-borne men carrying an improvised explosive device (IED) rigged with around 1.5kg of RDX in Tarn Taran district.

Ravinder Vasudeva

Ravinder Vasudeva is a principal correspondent who writes for the Punjab bureau of Hindustan Times.

