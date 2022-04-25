Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
India News / 'Blast crater' found close to PM Modi's rally venue in Samba; probe on
india news

‘Blast crater’ found close to PM Modi’s rally venue in Samba; probe on

Jammu senior superintendent of police, Chandan Kohli, said the explosion was reported around 4:30 am from Lalian village. He said a crater may have been caused by a meteorite or lightning
**EDS: HANDOUT PHOTO MADE AVAILABLE FROM PIB ON SUNDAY, APRIL 24, 2022.** Samba: Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with the Panchayat members of Samba district, Sunday, April 24, 2022. Union Minister Jitendra Singh and J&K Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha are also seen. (PTI Photo)(PTI04_24_2022_000214B) (PTI)
Published on Apr 25, 2022 12:38 AM IST
ByRavi Krishnan Khajuria

JAMMU:Jammu and Kashmir police on Sunday launched an investigation into reports of an explosion in the early hours just 8km away from the site of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally in Palli village of Samba district.

Jammu senior superintendent of police, Chandan Kohli, said the explosion was reported around 4:30 am from Lalian village. He said a crater was formed at the site and added that a meteorite or lightning may have caused it.

Visuals from the site showed policemen and villagers around the crater.

Sunday’s rally was part of the PM’s first visit to J&K after the Central government scrapped the special status opf the erstwhile state under Article 370 of the constitution and split it into two Union Territories on August 5, 2019.

Security forces were already on high alert in the Union Territory after Friday’s terror attack on a bus carrying security personnel in Sunjuwan. According to police, 1 CISF officer was killed along with both terrorists who had mounted the attack. At least ten security personnel were injured.

Ravi Krishnan Khajuria

A principal correspondent, Ravi Krishnan Khajuria is the bureau chief at Jammu. He covers politics, defence, crime, health and civic issues for Jammu city....view detail

