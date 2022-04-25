‘Blast crater’ found close to PM Modi’s rally venue in Samba; probe on

JAMMU:Jammu and Kashmir police on Sunday launched an investigation into reports of an explosion in the early hours just 8km away from the site of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally in Palli village of Samba district.

Jammu senior superintendent of police, Chandan Kohli, said the explosion was reported around 4:30 am from Lalian village. He said a crater was formed at the site and added that a meteorite or lightning may have caused it.

Visuals from the site showed policemen and villagers around the crater.

Sunday’s rally was part of the PM’s first visit to J&K after the Central government scrapped the special status opf the erstwhile state under Article 370 of the constitution and split it into two Union Territories on August 5, 2019.

Security forces were already on high alert in the Union Territory after Friday’s terror attack on a bus carrying security personnel in Sunjuwan. According to police, 1 CISF officer was killed along with both terrorists who had mounted the attack. At least ten security personnel were injured.

