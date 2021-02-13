Home / India News / Blast in Boisar pharma unit near Mumbai, one injured
Two fire engines took an hour to put out the blaze that is started after an explosion.
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 02:22 PM IST
The Bajaj Healthcare facility at Tarapur.(Sourced)

An explosion triggered a fire at the Bajaj Healthcare Limited facility in Tarapur MIDC in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region on Saturday afternoon injuring a worker who had to be hospitalised, fire department officials said.

“The fire was reported at around 12.15 pm and we rushed two fire engines and controlled the blaze in an hour,” said Manish Sawant, Fire Officer, Boisar MIDC Fire Brigade,

One worker, Nilesh Vilas Borse (29) suffered burn injuries and was admitted to Tungha hospital, Boisar while another worker whose blood pressure shot up on seeing the fire and was given medical treatment, said Sawant.

“A spark due to static electricity in the reactor led to the blast and subsequent fire but we are waiting for the report of the Directorate of Industrial Safety and Health (DISH),Vasai and have registered a case of accident and probing further,” said a Boisar MIDC police official.

The facility was set up in 1993 and manufactures bulk drugs, hydroxychloroquine, intermediates used in pharma, nutraceutical and food industries.

