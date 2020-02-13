Crude bombs hurled at lawyer on Lucknow court premises, 2 injured
The police said the incident was the result of rivalry between two lawyer groups.india Updated: Feb 13, 2020 13:22 IST
Hindustan Times, Lucknow
At least two lawyers were injured in an explosion at a Lucknow court on Thursday afternoon.
The police said the incident was the result of rivalry between two lawyer groups.
Lawyer Sanjeev Sodhi, say officials, was the target of the attack but he escaped with minor injuries.
More details awaited.
tags
top news