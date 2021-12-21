Block 2 Kashmir websites, 20 YouTube channels, orders I&B ministry under new IT rules

NEW DELHI: The ministry of information and broadcasting on Monday ordered blocking of two Kashmir related websites and 20 YouTube channels. This is the first time the ministry has issued such directions under the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules notified on 25 February this year, which empower the government to block access to news content under section 69(A) of the Information Technology Act.

In two separate orders issued by I&B secretary Apurva Chandra, YouTube and the department of telecom was told to restrict access to the content on grounds of national security and integrity of the country.

The orders have been reviewed by HT.

The two websites, Kashmir Global and Kashmir Watch, have been ordered to be blocked in entirety. The 20 YouTube channels include The Punch Line, International Web News, Khalsa Tv, The Naked Truth, News 24, 48 news, Fictional, Historical Facts, Punjab Viral, Naya Pakistan Global and Cover Story, among others.

“And whereas, after having gone through the information published by the aforementioned websites, I am satisfied that information posted on the above mentioned websites is detrimental to the sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, and security of the state, and therefore falls within the ambit of section 69(A) of the IT Act,” Chandra states in his interim order to the department of telecom.

Previously, orders to block websites could only be issued by the ministry of electronics and information technology or the department of telecom under the IT Act and the Indian Telegraph Rules, 1951, respectively

HT reached out to I&B ministry but did not receive a response immediately.

The February 25 IT rules, which introduced an ethics code for digital media, required platforms to appoint officers, grievance redressal officers in case of over the top (OTT) platforms and digital news media platforms, institute a three-tier mechanism for grievance redressal with an inter-ministerial committee at its apex and spelt out the steps to be taken by the I&B ministry on dealing with content that falls foul of the code.

Monday’s orders to block the content have, however, been issued using the emergency powers granted to the secretary of I&B, who on being notified by the authorised officer, can order an immediate take down of content.

The interim order will be placed in front of the inter-departmental committee for review. The inter-departmental committee forms the apex of the three-tier redressal mechanism, which includes a self-regulatory mechanism, followed by regulation by industry bodies. The committee, in a first, also has members from the industry body — one member each from the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry and Confederation of Indian Industry, one member from the Bar Council of India and a member from the Press Council of India. Besides these, the committee also has members from ministries including those from ministries of women and child development, law and justice, home affairs, electronics and information technology, external affairs and defence.

The rules, which were notified in February, have been challenged in the court by several digital news media outfits, including LiveLaw and The Wire.