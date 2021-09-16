Blood donation camp to free ration: BJP’s mega plans for PM’s birthday

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is planning a mega public outreach to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 71st birthday on Friday, people familiar with the matter said on Thursday. The 20-day mega campaign, titled ‘Seva aur Samarpan Abhiyan’, will be held between September 17 and October 7.

To mark the special occasion, the party high command has instructed the cadre to achieve the milestone of delivering 15 million vaccines in a single day, organise health and blood donation camps, distribute rations to the poor and e-auction the gifts and mementoes received by the PM. On Friday, BJP president JP Nadda will also inaugurate a photo exhibition to mark the completion of 20 years of Modi’s political journey.

Since PM Modi assumed office in 2014, the BJP has been celebrating his birthday as ‘Seva Diwas’ (Service Day) and organises welfare activities across the country for a week, but this time it has been extended to 20 days as he is completing his two decades in public office.

On Thursday, Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya called for a major push to the vaccination drive on Friday, saying it would be the perfect gift for Modi on his birthday. “Tomorrow is the birthday of our beloved prime minister, let’s do #VaccineSeva by helping all unvaccinated people including their loved ones, family members and all sections of the society by getting them vaccinated. This would be a birthday gift for the prime minister,” he said in a tweet in Hindi.

According to news agency PTI, as part of the campaign, over 140 million ration bags with Modi’s pictures will be distributed among the needy and about 50 million BJP booth workers will send Modi postcards highlighting their commitment to public service.

The cadre has also been tasked with encouraging at least 10 people to take the vaccine. “The workers have been asked to address vaccine hesitancy and ensure people in their respective areas are vaccinated,” a BJP functionary, who asked not to be named, told HT.

As part of the campaign, the ministry of culture has organised an e-auction of gifts and mementoes received by the PM. “The memorabilia includes sports gear and equipment of the medal-winning Olympians and Paralympians, a replica of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir, Char Dham, Rudraksh Convention Centre, models, sculptures, paintings, angavastras among others,” the ministry said in a statement.

All proceeds from the e-auction will go to the Namami Gange Mission, which aims to conserve and rejuvenate Ganga.

With PTI inputs