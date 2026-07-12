'Blood on crops', ‘psycho’: BRS vs Revanth Reddy war of words over Kaleshwaram project in Telangana

Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy's remarks on the ongoing Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project issue have sparked a row in the state. Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) sought an apology from the CM over his ‘blood on crops’ and 'belt treatment' statements.

BRS and Telangana CM Revanth Reddy has been at loggerheads over the Kaleshwaram project issue. (PTI/@BRSparty)

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The BRS has been pressuring Reddy over the issue of providing irrigation water to farmers from the Kannepalli pump house of the Kaleshwaram project during the current dry spell, despite the availability of water.

Replying to the criticism, Reddy on Saturday said the BRS was politicising the project without understanding its basics. He went on to say that BRS leaders needed "belt treatment" for their lies, reported news agency ANI.

He also said that if they were cut, ‘their blood, ego and fat would spill over onto farms and could be used by farmers for their crops’. Reddy further said that KTR and Harish Rao, whom he described as "shameless" BRS leaders, should jump into the Kaleshwaram project so that the state's "Shani" (bad luck) would end.

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BRS seeks apology for Reddy's remarks

{{^usCountry}} BRS leader Harish Rao on Sunday criticised Reddy over his remarks on the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project issue, alleging that the chief minister's comments about "belt treatment" and "blood on crops" were inappropriate and demanding an unconditional apology. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} BRS leader Harish Rao on Sunday criticised Reddy over his remarks on the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project issue, alleging that the chief minister's comments about "belt treatment" and "blood on crops" were inappropriate and demanding an unconditional apology. {{/usCountry}}

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Addressing a press conference, Rao accused Reddy of using "foul language" instead of addressing farmers' concerns over irrigation water. He also likened the CM to a "psycho", saying his remarks were unbecoming of someone holding the office.

"Yesterday, listening to the words spoken by the state chief minister, he seemed like a 'psycho'. His words are not becoming of a chief minister. When people ask for water to be released into their fields, lies and abuses are flowing from the Chief Minister's mouth," Rao said, according to ANI.

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"While we ask the chief minister to provide water for farmers' fields, Revanth Reddy talks about letting our blood flow. Is this appropriate language for a chief minister? When we ask for water, he says he wants blood."

"If our blood is what stands in the way of you providing water, we are prepared to give that as well. But we want water," he added.

Rao said political criticism was natural but alleged that a person holding the post of chief minister talking about "sprinkling the blood of the opposition on crops" or using the phrase "belt treatment" was unacceptable.

Rao also demanded that the chief minister apologise for his remarks.

"I demand that Revanth Reddy, after making such derogatory remarks, at least watch himself on TV, realise his mistake, and offer an unconditional apology. Do you think by abusing us, putting us in jail, or shedding our blood, you can escape the responsibility of providing water to farmers?" Rao asked.

What is the Kaleshwaram project issue?

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The BRS and the Congress are at loggerheads over the Kaleshwaram project issue. The BRS alleges that despite the availability of water at the Kannepalli pump house, the government is not releasing water to farmers during the dry season. Reddy, however, says the government will follow the recommendations of the National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA) on repairing the barrages of the Kaleshwaram project and will not give in to the opposition BRS's demands.

Reddy said the NDSA's report on the damage to the Kaleshwaram project, built during the BRS regime, advised against storing water at the project's three barrages—Medigadda (where the Kannepalli pump house is located), Annaram and Sundilla.

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The state government is making efforts to revive the barrages in line with the NDSA's recommendations, he said.

Reddy said water can be lifted from the Kannepalli pump house only if 5 TMC of water is stored, which would be against the NDSA's recommendations.

Rao, however, claimed that despite the CM's statement that water could not be lifted without closing the Medigadda Barrage gates, the pump house could operate based on the current water level.

"The Kannepally Pump House motors operate at an elevation of 93.5 metres. Today, there is a flood of one lakh cusecs in the Godavari. When there is a flood of one lakh cusecs, the water level reaches 97 metres. The water is already above that level; you only have to turn on the motors and the water will be lifted," he said.

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Rao cited a letter by retired engineers, claiming it stated that the Kannepalli Pump House had the capacity to lift up to 3 TMC of water per day under the present conditions.