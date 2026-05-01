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B’luru records highest rainfall ever for April, surpasses 2011 record

Bengaluru experienced its highest April rainfall, 111.5 mm, causing severe flooding and traffic disruptions, with significant damage reported across the city.

Published on: May 01, 2026 04:06 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Bengaluru
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Bengaluru registered its highest rainfall ever for April on Wednesday after an intense spell of rain over a short period inundated parts of the city and disrupted traffic across several key areas.

B’luru records highest rainfall ever for April, surpasses 2011 record

According to the India Meteorological Department, the Bengaluru City observatory recorded 111.5 mm of rainfall in 24 hours, surpassing the previous April record of 108.6 mm set in 2011. A significant portion of this rain fell within a brief window, with about 78 mm recorded in roughly 30 minutes, leading to rapid waterlogging in the central business district.

Rainfall distribution varied widely across locations. While the HAL station recorded 34.2 mm, Kempegowda International Airport reported only trace rainfall. Among other stations, Bengaluru (AWS) logged 102 mm, GKVK recorded 9 mm and Doddaballapura 2 mm. Data from the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre showed concentrated rainfall in several localities, including Cottonpet (71 mm), Chamarajpet (69.5 mm), Bommanahalli (61 mm) and Pulakeshinagar (59.5 mm).

Businesses in some areas reported losses as water entered premises. A bookshop on Church Street said between 4,000 and 5,000 books were damaged, with losses estimated at nearly 15 lakh.

The weather department has forecast partly cloudy skies with intermittent thundershowers over the next 36–48 hours, especially in the evening or night. Winds of 30–40 kmph are expected, and maximum temperatures are likely to remain around 36°C, about 2°C above normal. Despite the rainfall, officials said daytime temperatures are unlikely to drop significantly.

 
india meteorological department
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