Bengaluru registered its highest rainfall ever for April on Wednesday after an intense spell of rain over a short period inundated parts of the city and disrupted traffic across several key areas. B’luru records highest rainfall ever for April, surpasses 2011 record

According to the India Meteorological Department, the Bengaluru City observatory recorded 111.5 mm of rainfall in 24 hours, surpassing the previous April record of 108.6 mm set in 2011. A significant portion of this rain fell within a brief window, with about 78 mm recorded in roughly 30 minutes, leading to rapid waterlogging in the central business district.

Rainfall distribution varied widely across locations. While the HAL station recorded 34.2 mm, Kempegowda International Airport reported only trace rainfall. Among other stations, Bengaluru (AWS) logged 102 mm, GKVK recorded 9 mm and Doddaballapura 2 mm. Data from the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre showed concentrated rainfall in several localities, including Cottonpet (71 mm), Chamarajpet (69.5 mm), Bommanahalli (61 mm) and Pulakeshinagar (59.5 mm).

The downpour followed an extended dry spell. From April 1 to 28, the city had received only trace rainfall, despite a normal monthly average of 61.7 mm.

The sudden intensity of the rain, accompanied by gusty winds and hail, led to widespread disruption. Roads in central areas were quickly flooded, slowing traffic through much of Wednesday evening. Trees were uprooted and branches snapped, adding to the obstruction on several routes.

The Greater Bengaluru Authority said 170 trees were uprooted and 408 branches fell during the storm, damaging vehicles, homes and commercial establishments. By late night, 118 of these had been cleared. The impact was concentrated in the Central, South and West zones, while the North and East zones reported limited disruption. Officials said field teams had been instructed to address rain-related complaints within three hours.

Businesses in some areas reported losses as water entered premises. A bookshop on Church Street said between 4,000 and 5,000 books were damaged, with losses estimated at nearly ₹15 lakh.

The weather department has forecast partly cloudy skies with intermittent thundershowers over the next 36–48 hours, especially in the evening or night. Winds of 30–40 kmph are expected, and maximum temperatures are likely to remain around 36°C, about 2°C above normal. Despite the rainfall, officials said daytime temperatures are unlikely to drop significantly.