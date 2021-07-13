B’luru remains a priority in vaccine drive even as other districts lag behind

Bengaluru Even as the Karnataka government on Monday said that it is expediting the vaccination process as a measure to ensure safety for students when it does decide to reopen physical classes above pre-university and graduation, however, data suggests that the vaccination drive in other districts other than Bengaluru have not been able to keep up with the pace. This could leave students from rural parts of the state with a considerable disadvantage.

“So far we have not decided when we are going to open the colleges but we are anyhow preparing to open them. The exams are going on as per the schedule and as planned by the respective universities. Regarding opening of colleges, the vaccination programme is going on across the state inviting all the students to get vaccinated,” Dr CN Ashwath Narayan, the deputy chief minister said on Monday.

As per data, the daily vaccination in Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) area of Bengaluru on Monday (till 6.20 pm) stood at around 54,777 doses in total as against just 1,354 in Tumakuru, about 70 kms from Bengaluru.

Though the daily vaccination numbers for persons aged between 18-45 years are above 100,000 to 200,000 per day, data shows that most of the doses have been in Bengaluru.

On Sunday, out of the total 55,313 doses administered to persons between 18-45 years of age, nearly half or 22,359 doses were administered in the BBMP area or Bengaluru city, according to data on CoWin.

From July 1 to July 11, Karnataka has administered 1743,028 doses to persons between 18-45. Of this 5,19,739 were in Bengaluru.

Though Karnataka has seen a steady decline in new Covid-19 infections, the threat of a third wave looms large in the state.

Karnataka reported 1386 new infections on Monday, according to the daily bulletin of the state health department.

There were 3,204 recoveries and the active caseload came down to 34,858. The positivity rate was at 1.26% as the state conducted 109,399 tests in total, according to government data.

The fatality rate continued at a high of 4.40% as 61 more persons died, taking the toll to 35896, according to data.

Bengaluru, the largest city in Karnataka and its economic centre, reported 319 new infections in a 24 hour period, according to the health department on Monday.

There were 784 recoveries which brought down the active caseload to 12,985, data shows. The city also reported 9 deaths which took the toll to 15,745.

Dakshina Kannada and Mysuru reported 10 deaths each, data shows.