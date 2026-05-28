Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kirit Somaiya on Thursday alleged that illegal animal slaughter for Bakrid was taking place at several locations in Mumbai, including Mankhurd, Deonar, and Govandi, and urged the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and police to take action.

BJP leader Kirit Somaiya calls for BMC to act on alleged illegal animal slaughter in several parts of Mumbai on the occasion of Bakrid(HT)

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In a post on X, Somaiya claimed that qurbani was being carried out in housing societies and residential complexes despite designated slaughter locations and licensed markets being available nearby.

"Dozen's places illegal Kurbani Katal at Mankhurd, Deonar, Govandi.... in Housing Societies/Complexes. Bakri Eid Kurbani inspite of Markets/Shops Kurbani Places (designated places) available nearby areas. BMC Police must act," Somaiya posted.

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{{^usCountry}} On Wednesday, on the occasion of the Eid-ul-Adha celebrations, Mumbai Police confirmed that the ritual of goat sacrifice (Qurbani) has been cancelled at a housing society in Goregaon following a clash between two communities over the issue. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On Wednesday, on the occasion of the Eid-ul-Adha celebrations, Mumbai Police confirmed that the ritual of goat sacrifice (Qurbani) has been cancelled at a housing society in Goregaon following a clash between two communities over the issue. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Officials stated that the livestock will be removed from the society premises tomorrow morning to ensure law and order in the area. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials stated that the livestock will be removed from the society premises tomorrow morning to ensure law and order in the area. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Tension had prevailed at Satellite Gardens Phase 2 in the Gokuldham area as members of the two communities faced off over the Qurbani ritual, as residents expressed strong objections to the practice within the residential complex. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Tension had prevailed at Satellite Gardens Phase 2 in the Gokuldham area as members of the two communities faced off over the Qurbani ritual, as residents expressed strong objections to the practice within the residential complex. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Eid Al-Adha or Bakra Eid, which is being observed on May 28 this year, is a significant Islamic festival also referred to as the 'festival of sacrifice'. It is observed on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah, the 12th month of the Islamic lunar calendar, and marks the culmination of the annual Hajj pilgrimage in Mecca. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Eid Al-Adha or Bakra Eid, which is being observed on May 28 this year, is a significant Islamic festival also referred to as the 'festival of sacrifice'. It is observed on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah, the 12th month of the Islamic lunar calendar, and marks the culmination of the annual Hajj pilgrimage in Mecca. {{/usCountry}}

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The date of the festival changes every year as it follows the lunar calendar, which is approximately 11 days shorter than the Gregorian calendar. This results in Eid moving earlier each year in the Western calendar cycle.

The festival is widely regarded as a time of joy, reflection and compassion, where people strengthen social bonds, forgive past grievances and engage in acts of charity and goodwill. It commemorates the willingness of Prophet Abraham to sacrifice in obedience to God, symbolising faith and devotion.

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