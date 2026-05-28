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‘BMC must act’: BJP leader alleges illegal animal slaughter in Mumbai localities on Bakrid

Eid Al-Adha or Bakra Eid, which is being observed on May 28 this year, is a significant Islamic festival also referred to as the 'festival of sacrifice'.

Published on: May 28, 2026 12:48 pm IST
ANI |
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Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kirit Somaiya on Thursday alleged that illegal animal slaughter for Bakrid was taking place at several locations in Mumbai, including Mankhurd, Deonar, and Govandi, and urged the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and police to take action.

BJP leader Kirit Somaiya calls for BMC to act on alleged illegal animal slaughter in several parts of Mumbai on the occasion of Bakrid(HT)

In a post on X, Somaiya claimed that qurbani was being carried out in housing societies and residential complexes despite designated slaughter locations and licensed markets being available nearby.

"Dozen's places illegal Kurbani Katal at Mankhurd, Deonar, Govandi.... in Housing Societies/Complexes. Bakri Eid Kurbani inspite of Markets/Shops Kurbani Places (designated places) available nearby areas. BMC Police must act," Somaiya posted.

The date of the festival changes every year as it follows the lunar calendar, which is approximately 11 days shorter than the Gregorian calendar. This results in Eid moving earlier each year in the Western calendar cycle.

The festival is widely regarded as a time of joy, reflection and compassion, where people strengthen social bonds, forgive past grievances and engage in acts of charity and goodwill. It commemorates the willingness of Prophet Abraham to sacrifice in obedience to God, symbolising faith and devotion.

 
bjp bakrid animal sacrifice
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