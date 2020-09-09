BMC begins demolishing illegal parts of Kangana Ranaut’s Bandra office for ‘structural violations’

india

Updated: Sep 09, 2020 12:11 IST

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday started the demolition of structural violations carried out at actor Kangana Ranaut’s office in suburban’s Bandra’s Pali Hill.

A civic squad has already reached her office.

The structure in question is Ranaut’s Manikarnika Films Private Limited office, which is a ground plus two-storey building.

Also read: Shiv Sena slams Centre for providing security to Kangana Ranaut, calls it insult to Maharashtra

Vinayak Vispute, assistant municipal commissioner, BMC, H-West Ward under whose jurisdiction Bandra falls, said: “We will carry out the demolition work on Wednesday over the structural violations carried out at Ranaut’s office at Pali Hill. Further action will be taken after the demolition process.”

As per the civic rules, any structure has to be built in line with the plan submitted to the local authorities. Any illegal changes in the plan or alterations in the structure attract legal action.

On Tuesday, BMC had issued a notice to Ranaut over several structural violations carried out in her office while asking her to respond within 24 hours and take corrective measures, failing which “the illegal portions” would be demolished.

Later, Ranaut’s lawyer had written to the BMC authorities asking seven days to respond to the notice, instead of 24 hours. The lawyer had cited that the notice is legally untenable.

Ranaut is an incensed at the turn of events.

“As I am all set for a Mumbai darshan on my way to the airport, Maharashtra government and their goons are at my property. They are all set to illegally break it down. Go on! I promised to give blood for Maharashtra’s pride. This is nothing. Take everything, but my spirit will only soar higher,” she tweeted on Wednesday morning.

Ranaut has been involved in a bitter war of words with Maharashtra’s ruling Shiv Sena, which also controls the BMC, over her remarks likening Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

The Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition government, which also comprises the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Congress, has accused Ranaut of siding with its rival, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

On Tuesday, a breach of privilege motion was moved against Ranaut in the Maharashtra legislative assembly for her remarks against Mumbai and its police.

The Maharashtra government had also said that it would probe into allegations made by actor Adhyayan Suman, her purported ex-boyfriend, in an interview three years ago that Ranaut did drugs and also compelled him to consume narcotic substances.