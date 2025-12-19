Mumbai, The Bombay Natural History Society , along with Wetlands International South Asia , will conduct the nationwide Asian Waterbird Census in January. BNHS to hold nationwide Asian Waterbird Census in January

It has called upon birders and citizens to participate in the annual monitoring of migratory waterbirds across India.

The census, first launched in 1987, is among the longest-running citizen science programmes dedicated to the conservation of waterbirds and wetlands. It aims to track population trends of migratory waterbirds and assess the health of wetland ecosystems, the BNHS said in a release.

The exercise will be supported by Bird Count India and the National Biodiversity Authority , which has asked state biodiversity boards to facilitate the participation of local Biodiversity Management Committees in the survey.

BNHS Director Kishor Rithe said wetlands are among the most productive ecosystems, supporting rich biodiversity and providing essential ecological services.

"The field implementation of the census relies on a strong collaborative network involving AWC state coordinators, local birders, researchers, university students and forest department staff. BNHS has written to chief wildlife wardens and heads of forest forces across states to support the participation of forest personnel in data collection and census activities," Rithe said.

BNHS Deputy Director and senior scientist P Sathiyaselvem said several wetlands have witnessed changes in waterbird populations due to aquatic habitat degradation.

Monitoring waterbirds is crucial to understanding the current status of wetlands and supporting conservation and restoration efforts, he said, adding that the data would inform national and global action plans.

WISA senior technical officer Dhruv Varma said various coordinators would train and communicate with local birders to conduct systematic waterbird counts and wetland assessments.

The surveys will be conducted between the first and third weeks of January, while bird count data will be accepted from December 2025 till the end of February next year, he said.

The AWC has been recognised as an important monitoring initiative under India's National Action Plan for the Conservation of Migratory Birds and their Habitats along the Central Asian Flyway, the release said.

Data generated through the census have contributed to national conservation planning, Ramsar site designations and international environmental agreements, including the Ramsar Convention and the Convention on Migratory Species, it added.

